Reddit says Australia's under-16 social media ban 'legally erroneous'

Platform limits account eligibility, puts identity tests on internet usage

Pexels

Online discussion site Reddit on Tuesday condemned Australia's imminent social media ban for under-16's as "legally erroneous" but said it would comply with the landmark crackdown.

"By limiting account eligibility and putting identity tests on internet usage, this law undermines everyone's right to both free expression and privacy, as well as account-specific protections," the US-based company said in a statement.

