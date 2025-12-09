Reddit says Australia's under-16 social media ban 'legally erroneous'

Platform limits account eligibility, puts identity tests on internet usage
Online discussion site Reddit on Tuesday condemned Australia's imminent social media ban for under-16's as "legally erroneous" but said it would comply with the landmark crackdown.
"By limiting account eligibility and putting identity tests on internet usage, this law undermines everyone's right to both free expression and privacy, as well as account-specific protections," the US-based company said in a statement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox