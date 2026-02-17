South Asia: A disconnected giant in a connected world

Nowhere is this failure more evident than in intra-regional trade. Despite the establishment of the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) in 2006, trade among South Asian countries accounts for only about 5 per cent of the region’s total trade, one of the lowest figures globally. By comparison, ASEAN conducts roughly 22–25 per cent of its trade within the region, while the European Union’s intra-regional trade is close to 45 per cent. Geography alone makes this outcome irrational; policy and politics explain it.