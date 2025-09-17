Pakistan’s great solar escape: A revolution from below

Faced with state failure, citizens took matters into their own hands. Falling Chinese solar panel prices, combined with South Asia’s highest retail electricity tariffs, made rooftop solar irresistible. In 2024 alone, Pakistan imported 22 gigawatts of solar panels — nearly half its total installed national capacity of 46 GW. By the first five months of 2025, solar contributed 24 percent of total electricity generation, overtaking gas, coal, nuclear, and even hydropower for the first time. This leap is all the more remarkable given that in 2020, solar accounted for just 2 percent of the mix. According to the global energy think tank Ember, Pakistan is now a global leader in rooftop solar, surpassing far wealthier nations in renewable adoption.