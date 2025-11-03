Bahrain sets new global benchmark with world's largest rooftop solar power plant

Project is developed by industrial group Foulath in partnership with Yellow Door Energy
Dubai: Bahrain is taking a major step toward its clean energy ambitions with the launch of the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar power plant.
The landmark project developed by Foulath Holding, a leading industrial group specializing in steel and iron, in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, the region’s leading sustainable energy developer, Bahrain News Agency reported.
Announced during the Gateway Gulf 2025 Forum, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board, the project will generate 123 megawatts of solar power, including a 50-megawatt rooftop installation featuring 77,000 solar panels spread across 262,000 square meters at Foulath’s stockyard. The initiative is part of Bahrain’s efforts to accelerate renewable energy adoption and support its Net Zero 2060 targets.
“Bahrain has established an advanced position among nations that embrace innovation in promoting sustainability,” said Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board. “This pioneering project not only cements Bahrain’s role in renewable energy but also reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable future.”
Meshary Al Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, said the company has invested over USD 250 million in sustainable projects in recent years, underscoring its commitment to responsible growth and community well-being. “This solar power project continues our dedication to ensuring industrial development aligns with environmental stewardship,” he said.
Sherif ElKholy, Managing Director at Actis and Chairman of Yellow Door Energy, called the agreement a “landmark” that sets “a new global standard in carbon-free steel production,” adding that the project exemplifies how competitive clean energy can power industrial innovation.
Once completed, the site will comprise ten rooftop photovoltaic plants and four ground-mounted installations, together expected to produce 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually and reduce carbon emissions by 90,000 metric tonnes in its first year of operation.
Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding, described the project as “a milestone in our decarbonization journey,” affirming that it strengthens Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in sustainable industrial growth.
As project developer, Yellow Door Energy will oversee financing, design, construction, and operation under a long-term power purchase agreement, allowing Foulath to cut energy costs while avoiding upfront capital investment. The company’s operating projects have already generated over one billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy across the region, offsetting 400,000 metric tonnes of CO₂.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox