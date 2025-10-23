GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE

UAE lays foundation stone for Dh22 billion renewable energy project

World’s largest renewable energy project to create 10,000 jobs

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs, witnessed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the world’s first and largest renewable energy project combining solar power with advanced battery storage.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In a landmark step toward redefining the global clean energy landscape, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs, witnessed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the world’s first and largest renewable energy project combining solar power with advanced battery storage.

The project — developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) — will deliver one gigawatt of clean, around-the-clock baseload power at a globally competitive tariff. It features a 5.2 GW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 19 GWh battery energy storage system, making it the most advanced and technically sophisticated project of its kind worldwide.

This pioneering initiative marks a transformational moment for the renewable energy sector by addressing the challenge of intermittency and setting a new global benchmark for sustainable energy solutions. Once operational, the project will generate continuous clean power, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in the transition to clean energy. Designed as a scalable model, it can be replicated in other major markets to meet growing demand for reliable, round-the-clock renewable power.

10,000 job opportunities

Valued at over Dh22 billion, the project — set to begin operations in 2027 — is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs and spur the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, while offsetting approximately 5.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

It will deploy a suite of cutting-edge technologies, including virtual power plant models, grid-forming capabilities, self-start features, AI-enhanced forecasting, and intelligent energy distribution systems — all designed to enhance efficiency and reliability.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber: A new era for clean energy

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: “Guided by the visionary leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and with the continued support of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, we are proud to witness the laying of the foundation stone for a pioneering solar project that marks a new chapter in the global clean energy sector.”

He added: “As the world intensifies efforts to ensure secure, sustainable, and affordable energy, the UAE is charting a new path by leveraging advanced technology and innovation to drive sustainable development. This project represents the culmination of Masdar’s two decades of expertise in renewable energy and the power of strategic partnerships in Abu Dhabi’s energy ecosystem.”

Delivering sustainable, reliable power

Dr Abdullah Hamid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “The UAE’s journey in sustainable energy reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and our unwavering commitment to transforming national ambitions into globally recognsed achievements. Abu Dhabi continues to serve as a model for adopting advanced technology to achieve an optimal energy mix.”

He added: “This strategic project provides 1 GW of sustainable baseload renewable power, redefining how clean energy supports economic growth and strengthens the resilience of the national energy system — particularly in powering key sectors such as AI data centers.”

Masdar’s clean energy capacity

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “We are proud to lay the foundation stone for this world-first project, which marks a major milestone in the UAE’s efforts to advance clean energy. As Masdar’s most ambitious project to date, it demonstrates the feasibility of continuous renewable power and addresses the challenge of intermittency. It will help meet growing energy demands from AI and advanced technology sectors while opening new horizons for global renewable energy innovation.”

Ahmed Ali Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Water and Electricity Company, added: “This groundbreaking project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reaffirms our commitment to pioneering transformative innovations that support national objectives. As Abu Dhabi and the UAE emerge as global centers for AI research and innovation, this initiative will ensure sustainable energy supply for such vital sectors.”

Masdar currently leads several major energy storage projects worldwide, including the first battery system linked to a floating offshore wind farm, alongside multiple operating and developing projects across continents. The company aims to expand its total clean energy portfolio to 100 GW by 2030, solidifying its role as a key enabler of the global energy transition.

Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
