UAE President attends group wedding of Al Hawashim tribe members

Sheikh Mohamed praises initiative for fostering stable, cohesive families

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a reception on Monday celebrating the group wedding of several members of the Al Hawashim tribe at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them happiness and a fulfilling life together as they embark on building strong and stable households. He praised the group wedding initiative for Emiratis, highlighting the support it provides young couples as they prepare for married life and its role in fostering cohesive, family-oriented communities. The President added that such initiatives reflect the UAE’s enduring values of solidarity and cooperation and strengthen social and family ties across the nation.

The newlyweds expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for attending the ceremony, describing his presence as a source of pride on this special occasion. The President also posed for commemorative photographs with the couples and their families, marking the milestone celebration.

The event featured traditional Emirati performances, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage. It was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; alongside a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and the families of the newlyweds.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
