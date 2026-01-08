GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives US President’s Advisor for Arab and African Affairs

Talks focus on UAE-US strategic ties and efforts to promote regional stability

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Talks focus on UAE-US strategic ties and efforts to promote regional stability.
Talks focus on UAE-US strategic ties and efforts to promote regional stability.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Massad Boulos, the US President’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, addressed the growing strategic relations and joint coordination between the UAE and US.

The two sides also discussed regional developments and issues of mutual interest, highlighting the importance of strengthening efforts to promote peace and regional stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE leaders share heartfelt New Year wishes for 2026

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, before a meeting at Zayed National Museum.

UAE President meets SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

3m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Emmanuel Macron, President of the France, in Abu Dhabi.

French President Macron arrives in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Backed by ADEX and the UAE Foreign Aid Agency, the scheme aims to deliver tech solutions that tackle core development challenges.

UAE unveils $1b ‘AI for Development’ plan for Africa

3m read