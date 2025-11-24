Residents can now issue PoAs instantly online without staff, appointments, or video calls
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the region’s first fully automated Power of Attorney (PoA) issuance service through its digital Notary platform, marking a major step in the emirate’s digital transformation efforts.
The new feature allows users to issue PoAs instantly, at any time, without staff involvement, appointments, or video calls. Residents can choose from pre-approved templates, complete their applications online, and receive digitally certified documents through the ADJD website using UAE Pass.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said the initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to enhance judicial services and strengthen access to smart government platforms.
He said the automated system boosts service speed, reduces administrative steps, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness.
“This initiative marks a major shift in how PoAs are issued,” he said. “It offers a simple, secure, and flexible digital experience, allowing users to complete their transactions quickly with strong digital security and real-time verification.”
The service currently supports a wide range of PoA types for individuals and institutions, including general PoAs, litigation, follow-up transactions, inheritance and estate matters, shares, intellectual property, vehicles, signature verification, attorney authorisation, and automated PoA cancellation.
Users may also add or remove authorities within approved templates, with documents available in both Arabic and English.
ADJD confirmed that the service follows strict security and governance standards to ensure accuracy and protect user data. UAE Pass login is mandatory, and documents are issued only to original parties to prevent misuse.
Once issued, PoAs can be verified instantly or cancelled at any time without visiting any government office, supporting the broader government push to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and cut unnecessary bureaucracy.
The fully automated PoA service represents a key milestone in ADJD’s efforts to modernise judicial services and improve public access. By combining automation, digital security, and user-friendly design, the department continues to develop a judicial system aligned with the UAE’s wider vision of smart governance.
The new service is now available on the ADJD website, offering residents a fast and convenient way to complete PoA transactions anytime and anywhere.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox