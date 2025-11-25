GOLD/FOREX
How UAE residents can get a Power of Attorney (POA) instantly online

ADJD launches fully automated PoA service allowing instant online issuance

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
The fully automated PoA service supports Arabic and English issuance, reducing bureaucracy and saving time
Shutterstock

Dubai: A Power of Attorney (PoA) is one of the most important legal tools people in the UAE use to let someone act on their behalf. Whether it’s selling a car, representing you in court, managing property, completing inheritance procedures or even handling marriage or divorce paperwork, a PoA ensures your affairs can continue smoothly when you can’t be present in person.

To make this process even simpler, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the region’s first fully automated PoA issuance service through its digital Notary system, allowing residents to issue PoAs instantly, with no appointments, no video calls and no human intervention.

Why people in the UAE may need a Power of Attorney (POA)

PoAs are widely used in the UAE because many key transactions require an authorised representative. Common situations include:

  • Property and vehicle transactions: Selling a home, transferring ownership, registering a car or dealing with real estate procedures.

  • Court matters: Appointing a lawyer or trusted relative to represent you in litigation.

  • Inheritance and estate management: Completing paperwork when dealing with wills, estates, or family assets.

  • Business or work-related tasks: Authorising someone to sign documents or follow up on transactions.

  • Personal matters: Marriage, divorce, signature verification and other formal processes that legally require representation.

For expats, PoAs are especially important because travel, work schedules or unexpected emergencies often mean they cannot appear in person.

What makes ADJD’s new automated PoA service different?

The new system allows residents to issue PoAs instantly online, using UAE Pass and pre-approved templates. Once the PoA is generated, you receive a digitally certified document that is legally recognised and can be verified instantly.

Key benefits:

  • No appointments or video calls required

  • Fully automated - no interaction with a notary

  • Instant issuance using trusted templates

  • Available in Arabic and English

  • Secure and restricted: PoAs issued only to original parties

  • Instant verification and cancellation anytime

  • Covers a wide range of PoAs - general, litigation, inheritance, shares, vehicles, IP, follow-up transactions, authorisation of signatures, and more

It also supports automatic PoA cancellation, solving one of the biggest pain points for residents who previously had to visit an office to revoke a PoA.

How the automated PoA issuance works

You can apply through the ADJD website using UAE Pass.
The service notarises a contract in which the principal allows another person to act on their behalf in any lawful matter.

  • Service time: two working days

  • Channel: ADJD website - www.adjd.gov.ae

  • Languages: Arabic and English

Documents and conditions

General requirements include:

  • Minimum age: 21 years old for civil matters, 18 years old for commercial matters

  • Any document issued abroad must be attested

  • Non-Arabic documents must be translated by a certified translator

  • Applications for those with limited capacity must be submitted by their legal guardian or authorised representative

Special conditions include:

  • Maximum PoA validity: 3 years

  • PoAs involving sale or assignment must specify the property or asset

  • Real estate restrictions:

    • For agricultural land, the agent must be a relative up to the fourth degree

    • State-granted residential plots cannot be sold until built, with a completion certificate

  • Litigation:

    • A lawyer’s PoA is valid for up to 5 years

  • Non-lawyers must be relatives up to the fourth degree

  • Marriage or divorce PoAs: Must be strictly limited to that purpose only

    • Fees

    • Dh100 per year of PoA validity

    • Dh500 for adding signature authorisation

    Why this matters for residents

    This new automated service removes some of the biggest barriers people face when issuing PoAs:

    • Saves time - no need to visit a notary office

    • Cuts paperwork - templates ensure accuracy

    • Enhances security - UAE Pass verification

    • Gives residents more control - PoAs can be cancelled anytime

    • Allows individuals and businesses to complete urgent transactions quickly

    For a country where residents often need trusted representatives to manage personal, financial and legal affairs, this shift to automated PoA issuance is a major step toward faster and more efficient government services.

