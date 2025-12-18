All you need to know about the big changes in Formula 1

The most significant change is the introduction of Active Aero. The cars can adjust the angle of both their front and rear wing elements depending on where they are on track. In the corners, the flaps stay shut in their default position to maintain grip. On designated straights, drivers can activate low-drag mode, which opens the flaps and flattens the wings, reducing drag and boosting top speed. This is available to every driver, on every lap. Active Aero bids goodbye to the Drag Reduction System (DRS) in its current form, as the rear wing flaps can be opened on every designated straight without the need to be within one second of the car in front.