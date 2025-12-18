All you need to know about the big changes in Formula 1

Boost, Overtake and Recharge buttons to shake up the grid in 2026
Dubai: Formula 1 will see a host of changes for the new 2026 season which could lead to a major shake-up of the grid. Its governing body, the FIA, unveiled a whole new set of regulations that will define the sport from 2026 and beyond. Revised aerodynamic regulations will work in tandem with new power unit rules, which include increased battery power and the use of advanced sustainable fuels.
Next season’s cars will be will be shorter, narrower, lighter and nimbler. The wheelbase has been shortened, which means they should be more responsive through corners. The cars will still be fitted with 18-inch Pirelli tyres — but they are narrower, which means they’ll cut drag.
It’s adieu to long ground-effect tunnels and hello to flatter floors having extended diffusers with bigger openings. This will mean less downforce and a higher ride height requirement that should lead to a greater variety of set-ups that suit a greater range of driving styles — thus levelling the playing field. No more McLaren domination then? Only time will tell.
The most significant change is the introduction of Active Aero. The cars can adjust the angle of both their front and rear wing elements depending on where they are on track. In the corners, the flaps stay shut in their default position to maintain grip. On designated straights, drivers can activate low-drag mode, which opens the flaps and flattens the wings, reducing drag and boosting top speed. This is available to every driver, on every lap. Active Aero bids goodbye to the Drag Reduction System (DRS) in its current form, as the rear wing flaps can be opened on every designated straight without the need to be within one second of the car in front.
This mode is for attack and is triggered when drivers are within one second of the car in front. That gives them access to extra electrical energy which they can use to deploy to overtake or pressure the driver ahead at a single detection point.
Drivers can use this button for defence as well as when overtaking at any point around the lap, provided they have enough charge in their battery. They may use it all at once or spread across the lap, depending on when they have the best chance to attack or where they are most vulnerable.
Drivers will oversee their battery recharge. Working with their race engineer, the duo can select from a range of different modes to recharge their battery, from braking and engine energy. That means they have three tools they can use tactically when in the heat of battle.
For 2026, the internal combustion engine output has been cut while the electric motor has tripled, meaning there’s roughly a 50-50 power split between petrol and electric. To power the new hybrid unit, the car’s Energy Recovery System (ERS) can now recharge the battery with twice as much energy per lap, through things like recovery under braking or lifting off the throttle at the end of straights.
For the first time ever, Formula 1 power units will be running Advanced Sustainable Fuels, which have been trialed in F2 and F3 this year. The fuel is made from cutting-edge sources like carbon capture, municipal waste and non-food biomass.
To sum up, with less downforce and tighter control over turbulent air, following a car through a corner should be easier — while getting the best out of the car could be a greater challenge for the drivers. They’ll have to deal with new tech and tighter rules — while managing a greater set of tools to attack or defend, things that will test the drivers to their limits next season.
