F1 title race set for grandstand finish in Abu Dhabi

This year again, the Drivers’ Championship is going down to the wire and heading for a grandstand finish at the Yas Marina Circuit with the McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, till recently battling each other and the Papaya rules – read that as team orders to supposedly keep things fair between the two drivers – now having to fend off a resurgent Verstappen. It seemed a foregone conclusion that one among these two would win his first title, given that the young Australian was 104 points ahead of Verstappen and Norris was 70 points ahead after the Red Bull driver’s home Grand Prix in Zaandvoort, prompting the Dutchman to even say that he is unlikely to win another race this season.