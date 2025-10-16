No papers, no documents, no lawyers: UAE unveils 'court of the future'

The Ministry of Justice launches a futuristic court experience at GITEX Global 2025
The UAE Ministry of Justice has announced that it has finalized plans to launch an advanced project that reimagines the 'Court of the Future,' built entirely on an integrated digital ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence. Speaking at GITEX Global in Dubai, the Ministry revealed that future courthouses and judicial proceedings will be completely paperless, document-free and lawyer-free.
You enter the courthouse—there are no files, no stacks of documents, no long queues, and no waiting for your turn to begin procedures.
An intelligent robot lawyer argues on your behalf in court!
No more wasting time. You simply enter the court building using facial recognition, tap a screen to open your case file within minutes, digitally appoint your lawyer, and select your hearing date through an interactive smart application.
This is not science fiction—this is the 'Court of the Future' showcased by the Ministry of Justice at GITEX 2025.
Through an experiential and interactive simulation based on research, foresight studies, and future scenarios, visitors step into the justice system of tomorrow. The experience reflects the Ministry’s vision of building an integrated digital system called “Smart Justice,” which makes the litigation journey faster, clearer, and more intelligent than ever before.
From the litigant’s perspective, every procedure begins and ends digitally. From the moment you initiate the case, the system identifies you via facial recognition and grants you access to the Ministry of Justice and Judicial Department platforms.
Appointing a lawyer takes less than one minute—and you have two choices:
Hire a real lawyer from an interactive listing featuring profiles, experience, achievements, and ratings.
Select a virtual lawyer—an AI-powered digital attorney that prepares legal memoranda, gathers and connects evidence, and pleads on your behalf before the court.
The judge’s bench is an entirely different story. A fully intelligent digital environment displays all case data, documents, and evidence on an organized interactive screen—prepared automatically by the AI system. The AI-supported platform then generates a suggested draft judgment based on the case facts. The judge remains fully in control and may edit the draft or write the final judgment independently.
All of these innovations embody the UAE Ministry of Justice’s clear vision: 'Innovative Digital Justice in Service of Humanity.'
In a world-first achievement, the Government of Abu Dhabi has launched the first 'Self-Driven Government' feature, which autonomously handles repetitive tasks—such as license renewals, utility bill payments, and routine medical appointment bookings—without human intervention. This marks a major leap in the future of digital government services.
The announcement coincided with the launch of the latest version of Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, “TAMM,” at GITEX Global 2025, supporting the emirate’s journey to become the first government fully powered by AI in delivering its services.
With 'Self-Driven Government,' users can personalize automation based on their preferences while ensuring secure and seamless service delivery. The AI-enabled TAMM Smart Assistant can now complete more than 1,100 government and private sector services through a single digital platform.
The new release of the smart digital platform reshapes how individuals experience government services through “Smart Journeys” tailored to each person’s needs. Enhanced applications simplify daily life and foster stronger community connections.
Updates also include the expansion of 'TAMM Spaces' to cover new areas such as family, mobility, and health. Additionally, hologram service units will be deployed across the emirate, enabling instant, real-time interaction with digital government representatives in both Arabic and English.
This initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025–2027, aimed at enhancing innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence in service delivery, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global model for the government of the future.
