GITEX 2025: Abu Dhabi to unveil 'world's most advanced' AI-powered government platform TAMM 4.0

The government’s workforce is also undergoing a major transformation. More than 95% of Abu Dhabi’s 30,000+ government employees have completed comprehensive AI training programs. This large-scale initiative equips public sector professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven future, enabling technology to serve the public good while safeguarding accountability and oversight in all processes. The training incorporates responsible and ethical AI practices, ensuring that tools enhance—rather than replace—human-centered public services. Abu Dhabi is thereby setting new operational benchmarks for transparent, ethical, and inclusive AI adoption across government.