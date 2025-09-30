GITEX 2025: Abu Dhabi to unveil 'world's most advanced' AI-powered government platform TAMM 4.0

Abu Dhabi's AI strategy sets global benchmark for governance
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department announced that it is nearing full operational deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across all government entities. This milestone reflects the government’s vision to reinvent the way services are delivered to individuals, as it prepares to unveil the TAMM 4.0 platform during its participation at GITEX 2025 in October.
TAMM 4.0 is the world’s most advanced AI-powered government platform, redefining the relationship between government and society. It offers proactive, integrated services designed to enhance customer experience. The platform intelligently orchestrates government services, predicts outcomes using machine learning, and features a multilingual virtual assistant that provides personalized guidance tailored to each user. It also automates routine, rules-based decisions—such as approvals and compliance—simplifying transactions for customers and allowing government employees to focus on higher-value tasks.
Ahmad Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department, stated:
“Our goal is to build a government that is simple, smart, and responsive—one that mirrors the technology people use in their daily lives. TAMM 4.0 brings this vision to life in a practical and tangible way.”
Abu Dhabi has already deployed more than 100 AI use cases across 40+ government entities, moving from pilot projects to full-scale operational execution. These applications include delivering proactive services by tracking customers’ life events and automatically activating related government services—without the need for applications or forms; real-time analysis of economic activities based on laws and regulations, coupled with instant compliance guidance; and AI-powered foresight to anticipate future needs, optimize workforce allocation, and provide seamless access to services in over 15 languages.
To foster community engagement, the Enablement Department has launched AI Majlis workshops across Abu Dhabi, designed to simulate the traditional Emirati majlis—a cornerstone of social dialogue. These open forums help prepare citizens and residents for a digital future by showcasing practical applications of AI in daily life and promoting awareness of responsible and ethical AI use. By blending cultural traditions with technological innovation, the AI Majlis ensures inclusivity and broad community participation in the AI transformation journey.
The government’s workforce is also undergoing a major transformation. More than 95% of Abu Dhabi’s 30,000+ government employees have completed comprehensive AI training programs. This large-scale initiative equips public sector professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven future, enabling technology to serve the public good while safeguarding accountability and oversight in all processes. The training incorporates responsible and ethical AI practices, ensuring that tools enhance—rather than replace—human-centered public services. Abu Dhabi is thereby setting new operational benchmarks for transparent, ethical, and inclusive AI adoption across government.
In parallel, the government has created new roles, including Chief Digital and AI Officers in all Abu Dhabi government entities. These leaders drive AI governance and innovation within their respective departments, strengthening institutional structures, embedding public trust, and systematically integrating AI across functions.
The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027 aims to position Abu Dhabi as the world’s first AI-driven government by 2027, backed by an investment of AED 13 billion. This ambition reimagines how government delivers services and supports decision-making, with a focus on creating value for communities through key pillars: 100% sovereign cloud adoption, full AI integration across services, data-driven decision-making, a unified digital framework, and robust cybersecurity.
The strategy envisions a unified digital infrastructure that automates processes, boosts efficiency, and fosters collaboration with technology leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. These foundations enable smart, interconnected, AI-powered government services that anticipate and proactively meet the needs of citizens, residents, and businesses.
By 2027, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering approach will serve as a global model for responsible AI adoption—reshaping the relationship between government and the communities it serves, delivering accessible and people-centric public services, and reinforcing trust through transparent, adaptive, and future-ready governance.
