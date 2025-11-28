AccuSights meets the need for AI-driven, continuous compliance platform

The launch positions AccuSights as a game-changing, end-to-end UAE cybersecurity and continuous compliance solution built specifically for regulated and high-risk sectors. Unlike traditional consulting-heavy, manual, or siloed compliance approaches, AccuSights replaces spreadsheets and fragmented tools with a unified, AI-driven platform that offers continuous visibility, automation, and real-time understanding of cyber posture. With a focus on“Security Through Compliance,” the platform can detect hundreds of metrics in a few seconds, providing crisp and accurate compliance reports, helping organisations with quick turnaround solutions.

How does this launch position AccuSights within the UAE cybersecurity landscape, and what differentiates the platform from existing compliance or security solutions?

The invisible yet critical gap between rising threats and limited readiness highlighted an urgent need for a fully automated, AI-driven, continuous compliance platform. This encouraged AccuSights to create a robust cybersecurity platform, one that transforms compliance from a reactive, audit-driven activity into a proactive, always-on defence mechanism.

AccuSights chose this moment to launch because the UAE is experiencing a sharp rise in cyber threats alongside increasingly stringent compliance requirements. And facts tell the story quite clearly: in 2024, ransomware attacks in the UAE surged by 32% year-on-year. Yet many businesses still treat compliance as a once-off exercise or scramble only when an audit approaches.

What motivated AccuSights to officially launch its end-to-end cybersecurity and continuous compliance platform at this particular moment, given the rise in ransomware and tightening UAE regulations?

What were the key goals AccuSights aimed to achieve with its launch presence at GITEX Global 2025, and how successful was the engagement with organisations across regulated sectors?

At the recent GITEX Global 2025, AccuSights aimed to narrate its vision, introducing its platform to regulated industries and directly engaging with decision-makers across sectors such as finance, healthcare, energy, government, telecom, and others. The participation successfully enabled the leadership team, including CEO Sam Khan and Principal Partner Mark L. Madrid, to connect with businesses from all major regulated industries. The engagement demonstrated strong demand for a unified, automated solution, positioning AccuSights as a needed enabler in the UAE’s cyber ecosystem.

How does the announcement of the “1000 Small Businesses” commitment tie into the overall launch strategy, and what impact does AccuSights hope this initiative will create in the first year?

This initiative is a core reflection of AccuSights’ mission to support the UAE’s push toward becoming the world’s most cyber-resilient nation.

We believe regulated industries and small to mid-sized businesses have always been the lowest-hanging fruit, the hacker’s favourite target. Since they form the backbone of our economy, they deserve cybersecurity and protection, as good as any other large-scale firm.

By offering 1,000 SMEs complimentary cybersecurity assessments, gap analyses, and maturity roadmaps, the company aims to help smaller organizations understand their risks, simplify regulatory expectations, and begin measurable improvement.

What role did interactions with UAE leadership — such as the conversation with His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti — play in shaping or reinforcing the vision behind the platform’s launch?

The interaction with Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government at GITEX, truly reinforced AccuSights’ alignment with the national vision of embedding cybersecurity into daily life and organisational culture.

His quote during the interview, “Cybersecurity culture needs to be an integral part of our lifestyles. It’s in our kids’ way of living nowadays,” echoed the very foundation of AccuSights’ mission to make continuous compliance a proactive first line of defence.