My Business: How a long search for a home in Dubai sparked the idea behind Mifta

Mifta’s early progress has been shaped by support from the UAE’s startup ecosystem. The company is backed by Antler, one of the world’s most active pre-seed investors, through a programme supported by the Dubai Future Foundation. Mifta now operates from Dubai Founders Headquarters, where Dobrynina said the value goes beyond office space.

Having lived in the US, she had seen how transparent and efficient renting could be when technology reduced friction. Mifta was built to apply that same logic to Dubai’s market, removing guesswork while keeping the process human.

That experience became the foundation for Mifta, a rental platform designed to consolidate the entire leasing journey into a single app. Users can search for apartments, self-view properties, make offers, pay and sign Ejari digitally, all in one place. The platform also works with brokerages, property managers and developers to automate leasing infrastructure on the supply side.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.