Living in UAE
Ask Us

Ramadan 2026: How to donate Zakat in UAE and track where your money goes

From medical aid to housing support, how Zakat funds are allocated and tracked

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai: The UAE has introduced a new digital system to organise and monitor zakat donations, giving contributors greater visibility into where their money goes and how it is used. Launched on February 10, the National Zakat Platform aims to regulate the collection and distribution of zakat across the country and provide a transparent, structured way to support approved causes.

The platform allows donors to track project progress, monitor spending and see how funds are allocated, helping ensure contributions reach eligible beneficiaries.

What is zakat and who needs to pay it?

Zakat on wealth (Zakat al-Mal) is a mandatory annual payment for adult Muslims who own qualifying assets for a full lunar year. It is calculated at 2.5 per cent of eligible wealth and is considered one of the core pillars of Islam.

It typically applies to:

  • Cash savings

  • Gold and silver

  • Investments

  • Business assets and property above the Nisab threshold

The purpose is to purify wealth and provide financial support to those in need. While zakat can be paid at any time during the year, many choose to give during Ramadan due to its spiritual significance.

What the new platform aims to do

The initiative goes beyond simply collecting zakat. Its objectives include:

  • Ensuring accurate data and financial transparency

  • Tracking how funds move and are distributed

  • Monitoring projects supported by zakat

  • Confirming donations reach eligible recipients

Authorities say the system is designed to prevent misuse of funds and ensure zakat is not diverted to unlawful activities.

The platform also warns that collecting or distributing zakat without proper licensing is a violation of federal law and may carry penalties. Regulation is intended to protect both donors and beneficiaries and maintain trust in the zakat system.

Where zakat funds are directed

Through the platform, donations are channelled into approved social and humanitarian projects, including:

  • Support for orphans

  • Assistance programmes for people of determination

  • Financial help for school students

  • Aid for individuals in debt

  • Housing support for low-income families

  • Medical bills and treatment

Each campaign includes details on how contributions will be used and updates on project progress.

How to donate through the platform

Donors can make payments quickly and flexibly using the online system:

  • Select a specific campaign and donate a set amount

  • Choose multiple campaigns and add them to a cart

  • Complete a single combined payment for several causes

The digital process is designed to make zakat contributions more structured, transparent and easier to manage for residents across the United Arab Emirates.

