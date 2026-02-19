From medical aid to housing support, how Zakat funds are allocated and tracked
Dubai: The UAE has introduced a new digital system to organise and monitor zakat donations, giving contributors greater visibility into where their money goes and how it is used. Launched on February 10, the National Zakat Platform aims to regulate the collection and distribution of zakat across the country and provide a transparent, structured way to support approved causes.
The platform allows donors to track project progress, monitor spending and see how funds are allocated, helping ensure contributions reach eligible beneficiaries.
Zakat on wealth (Zakat al-Mal) is a mandatory annual payment for adult Muslims who own qualifying assets for a full lunar year. It is calculated at 2.5 per cent of eligible wealth and is considered one of the core pillars of Islam.
It typically applies to:
Cash savings
Gold and silver
Investments
Business assets and property above the Nisab threshold
The purpose is to purify wealth and provide financial support to those in need. While zakat can be paid at any time during the year, many choose to give during Ramadan due to its spiritual significance.
The initiative goes beyond simply collecting zakat. Its objectives include:
Ensuring accurate data and financial transparency
Tracking how funds move and are distributed
Monitoring projects supported by zakat
Confirming donations reach eligible recipients
Authorities say the system is designed to prevent misuse of funds and ensure zakat is not diverted to unlawful activities.
The platform also warns that collecting or distributing zakat without proper licensing is a violation of federal law and may carry penalties. Regulation is intended to protect both donors and beneficiaries and maintain trust in the zakat system.
Through the platform, donations are channelled into approved social and humanitarian projects, including:
Support for orphans
Assistance programmes for people of determination
Financial help for school students
Aid for individuals in debt
Housing support for low-income families
Medical bills and treatment
Each campaign includes details on how contributions will be used and updates on project progress.
Donors can make payments quickly and flexibly using the online system:
Select a specific campaign and donate a set amount
Choose multiple campaigns and add them to a cart
Complete a single combined payment for several causes
The digital process is designed to make zakat contributions more structured, transparent and easier to manage for residents across the United Arab Emirates.