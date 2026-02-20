DubaiNow hits 5.7 million payments in 2025 as 70 new services added

User base grows to 2.2m as AI features expand smart government services
Dubai: The DubaiNow application completed around 5.7 million payment transactions in 2025 while adding more than 70 new digital services, bringing the total number of services available on the unified government platform to 370, according to Digital Dubai.
Dr Mouza Suwaidan, Executive Director of the Digital Applications and Platforms Sector at Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the services are delivered through collaboration with more than 50 government and private-sector entities, enabling residents and citizens to complete transactions through a single platform designed to simplify procedures and save time and effort.
She said the platform’s continued expansion is supported by advanced technological upgrades, including the integration of artificial intelligence through the Dubai AI digital assistant, which provides instant guidance and helps users quickly access relevant services. The AI-powered system analyses user needs and responds in real time, enhancing efficiency and improving the overall customer experience in line with Dubai’s vision for smart, proactive government services.
The application attracted 400,000 new users during 2025, raising the total number of users to 2.2 million, while maintaining an average rating of 4.5 stars across app stores. A redesigned interface has also improved usability and enabled greater personalisation, allowing customers to complete key transactions digitally without visiting service centres.
Services available on the platform include residency-related procedures, management of family members’ and domestic workers’ visas, bill payments, as well as education, healthcare and entertainment services.
Among the latest updates is the launch of the “My Services” section, offering a more personalised experience. The new “Documents” feature allows users to access official records such as Emirates ID, driving licences and residency permits directly through the application.
Digital Dubai also introduced the “My Vehicles” service, enabling users to manage vehicle-related transactions electronically, including ownership transfers, sale and purchase procedures, plate management, licence renewals, and payment of traffic fines and parking fees.
Additional features include the “Benefits” service, which displays offer programmes such as Esaad and Bunyan, and the “Pay All” option that allows customers to settle multiple bills in a single transaction. An upgraded automatic payment system now enables users to pay bills and recharge services automatically, making payments more convenient and flexible.
The platform continues to expand through partnerships with government entities. In collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, services such as learner driving permit renewal and attestation of vehicle inspection certificates issued outside the UAE have been added. Working with Dubai Culture, the application now provides digital no-objection certificates for filming at locations managed by the authority.
In cooperation with Dubai Municipality, users can obtain caravan camping permits and book tickets to public parks and recreational facilities, including major parks, Quranic Park, Children’s City and sports venues. A “Proof of Status” service developed with Dubai Courts also allows users to obtain personal status certificates digitally.
The application further provides citizens with access to housing services, social benefits and support programmes for senior citizens, alongside a range of government incentives.
Dr Suwaidan praised the collaboration among Dubai government entities, noting that service integration has helped deliver a seamless digital experience for residents and citizens. She added that DubaiNow will continue expanding its services to support Dubai’s ambition to provide innovative, secure and customer-centric government services.
DubaiNow is a unified digital platform that enables single sign-on through UAE Pass, integrated payments and easy access to services regardless of the providing entity.