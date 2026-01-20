GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police just made it easier to clear travel bans online — here’s how

New digital platform lets users pay dues, track circulars and follow case updates remotely

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Unified system gives real-time case tracking, lawyer access, and an AI assistant for guidance.
Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: People subject to travel bans or police circulars can now settle their financial obligations related to ongoing cases directly through the Dubai Police website, eliminating the need to visit police stations.

The new service forms part of Dubai Police’s newly upgraded digital platform, launched on Tuesday during press conference as part of one of the most comprehensive digital transformation initiatives undertaken by the authority in recent years.

Through the unified case and request management system, users now have a single point of access to track requests, circulars, travel bans and case updates. The platform provides clear service timelines, execution stages and requirements, allowing users to follow their case progress with full transparency.

Continuous updates are delivered through email, SMS and in-platform notifications, ensuring users remain informed at every stage. The integrated system also strengthens back-office enablement and significantly improves operational efficiency, enabling faster processing and more accurate case management.

Dubai Police on Tuesday launched a newly upgraded website and smart application, marking one of the most comprehensive digital development phases undertaken in recent years.

Dedicated digital workspaces have been created for lawyers, allowing secure UAE Pass login and enabling legal professionals to manage clients, powers of attorney and requests without visiting police stations.

The new platform features an AI-powered smart assistant, Dubai Police AiX, which provides contextual guidance, answers inquiries and supports faster service completion. Designed as a digital guide rather than a basic chatbot, AiX enhances navigation and user engagement. 

