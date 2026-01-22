Dubai Police launch Lawyers Platform with seven digital legal services

The announcement was made during a press conference marking the launch of the second generation of the Dubai Police website and smart application, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation, improve service efficiency and support the government’s Zero Bureaucracy initiative.

The lawyers’ platform has been designed specifically to meet the needs of lawyers and legal consultants, enabling them to complete transactions digitally through secure and integrated channels without the need to visit police stations. A unified case management system provides a single point to track applications, circulars and travel bans, supported by clear timelines and continuous updates via email, SMS and platform notifications.

