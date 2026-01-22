Dubai Police launch Lawyers Platform with seven digital legal services

It's a part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a dedicated Lawyers Platform offering seven fully digital legal services, aimed at streamlining procedures, reducing in-person visits and strengthening integration between police entities and justice partners.
The announcement was made during a press conference marking the launch of the second generation of the Dubai Police website and smart application, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation, improve service efficiency and support the government’s Zero Bureaucracy initiative.
The lawyers’ platform has been designed specifically to meet the needs of lawyers and legal consultants, enabling them to complete transactions digitally through secure and integrated channels without the need to visit police stations. A unified case management system provides a single point to track applications, circulars and travel bans, supported by clear timelines and continuous updates via email, SMS and platform notifications.
The platform includes seven core services:
Power of Attorney Linking, allowing lawyers to officially link legal authorisations to police reports and represent clients formally.
Electronic Power of Attorney Signing, enabling clients to issue digitally signed and legally approved powers of attorney in a secure manner.
Clearance Certificate , which allows lawyers to obtain Dubai Police-issued certificates required to lift circulars related to individuals or vehicle plates after settlement of legal and financial obligations.
Filing Criminal Complaints, enabling lawyers to submit criminal complaints on behalf of clients following identity verification and power-of-attorney linkage.
To Whom It May Concern Certificates, allowing the issuance of official certificates linked to a specific case or transaction, either by the client or through their lawyer.
Detainee or Inmate Visit Permit, which enables authorised video communication with detainees or inmates held in Dubai.
Circulars and Travel Ban Inquiry, allowing individuals or lawyers to check financial status, identify the issuing authority, view payable amounts, make direct digital payments and complete the process online.
Dubai Police confirmed that around 10,000 users daily currently access the circulars and travel ban inquiry service, highlighting the demand for digital justice-related services.
Brigadier Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations, told Gulf News the platform represents a major shift in the way legal services are delivered.
He noted that enabling lawyers to submit applications, upload documents and track cases electronically significantly reduces reliance on in-person visits, improves operational efficiency, and strengthens communication between police and justice partners.
The system allows 24/7 access through the Dubai Police website, while police stations can simultaneously monitor requests and application statuses in real time, easing pressure on service counters and allowing personnel to focus on core security and community duties.
The legal community has welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step forward in streamlining judicial procedures.
Speaking to Gulf News, lawyer Abdul Munim bin Suwaidan said the platform represents a qualitative transformation that reduces time and effort for legal professionals.
He noted that the system effectively addresses challenges related to physical court attendance and rigid scheduling, contributing to improved efficiency across Dubai’s legal sector. Bin Suwaidan also praised Dubai Police for their proactive role in launching forward-looking initiatives that support both individuals and institutions.
