Dubai Police adopt cutting-edge DNA science to crack complex cases

The technique focuses on identifying distant genetic relationships rather than exact matches. By mapping these links, specialists are able to construct detailed family trees that gradually narrow the field of investigation, ultimately leading to precise identification. This approach has proven especially valuable in cases that remained unsolved using traditional forensic tools alone.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said the move reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to anticipating future security challenges and placing science at the heart of justice. He stressed that Dubai Police do not simply follow international standards but actively help shape them to ensure Dubai remains among the safest and most stable cities in the world.

