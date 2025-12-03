Virtual autopsy in 5 minutes: Dubai Police push forensic limits with new innovation hub

Genomics Unit at Dubai Police helps detect rare gene, saving family’s lives
Dubai: Dubai Police is set to launch a Dh525 million forensic science complex next year—an advanced, multi-disciplinary facility officials say will rank among the most sophisticated crime-analysis centres in the world. The new building will introduce pioneering specialties, including forensic dentistry, forensic entomology, genomics, advanced pathology, and an AI-powered medical simulation theatre, significantly expanding the force’s scientific capabilities.
From two rooms to a global-standard institution
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the Forensic Evidence Forum for University Students, Major General Dr Ahmed Thani bin Ghleita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, said the department has undergone a dramatic evolution.
“We now have 620 experts and specialists across nearly all scientific fields,” he said. “We began with just two specialisations, and today we have more than 45.”
He added that the workforce, once without a single Emirati, is now more than 90 per cent Emirati.
“What started in a small building — practically two-rooms space — has grown into a Dh525 million state-of-the-art facility built to the highest global standards,” he said. “This new complex, set to open soon, will bring in advanced disciplines that were once unimaginable.”
The building, inspired by the shape of the human body, is under construction on Tunisia Street and expected to be ready by the end of 2026. The new complex will feature specialised laboratories, training centres and AI-enabled systems designed to sharply reduce examination times and enhance investigative accuracy.
Major General bin Ghleita highlighted several technological breakthroughs now reshaping forensic work.
Local innovations unveiled by the department include:
A rapid drug-testing producing results in ten minutes — replacing procedures that once took up to three days. The device, developed in-house, can detect 14 to 15 types of narcotic substances. Now we work on a kit to test drugs .We used to have a cup, but now we make a kit.
A portable DNA testing kit allowing investigators to analyse samples without a full laboratory.
A saliva drug test - provide instant drug-use results. Also test Patch, a discreet wearable now under development, offers continuous drug detection by analysing sweat in real time from the upper arm, chest, or back
A major addition to Dubai Police’s scientific portfolio is the Forensic Genomics Department, led by Emirati researcher Dr Mohammed Al Marri. The unit has identified genetic mutations specific to Emirati populations and established key research partnerships, contributing to new intellectual property and regional scientific leadership. The department uses advanced DNA technologies to identify individuals, analyse biological traces and support complex investigations.
Major General bin Ghleita recalled a case that was referred to the department involving a family of four — a husband, wife, son and daughter. One evening, after the parents had dinner, their young son went to sleep and did not wake up the next morning. Forensic experts found no signs of foul play, determining the cause of death to be natural. “There was nothing unusual — no heart issues, nothing at all,” he said.
He noted that the newly established Emirati Genome Center played a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind the tragedy. “Some people may ask what the police have to do with genomics,” Major General bin Ghleita said. “Genomics is the father of all sciences.”
With the family’s consent, specialists conducted genome analysis. During interviews, investigators learned the family had a history of early deaths, with relatives passing away in their 30s and 40s. Genetic testing of the child revealed he carried a rare gene linked to sudden death.
Further tests on the mother and daughter showed they carried the same gene. “The condition is treatable — much like taking a daily pill for blood pressure or diabetes,” he explained. “With early detection, they can live a normal life. Without it, the risk can be fatal.”
“This is the role of forensic science,” he added. “It goes beyond criminal investigations to address deeply human and life-saving matters.”
In the past year alone, Dubai Police conducted 65,000 specialised forensic examinations, carried out by more than 225 experts across multiple disciplines. These services support investigations in Dubai and across the UAE.
Maj Gen bin Ghleita said the upcoming facility will include state-of-the-art laboratories, autopsy units, repatriation services, and fully integrated post-mortem capabilities — a design shaped by lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dh525 million facility will introduce several advanced scientific disciplines, including:
Forensic Dentistry (Odontology): Identifying human remains and analysing bite-mark evidence.
Forensic Entomology: Using insect activity to help determine time and circumstances of death.
Advanced Pathology: With a focus on diseases affecting the brain and their forensic relevance.
Genomics Department: Employing next-generation DNA technologies to identify individuals and trace biological materials.
AI-Enhanced Medical Theatre: A high-tech training environment for internal simulations, supported by artificial intelligence.
Virtual autopsy has transformed the process. Previously, an autopsy would take four hours. Now, with the use of artificial intelligence, it will be completed it in just five minutes.
It will be the only building in the country that will include a forensic nursing specialty, which handles 40% of the forensic doctor’s tasks, contributing to the acceleration of procedures and improving work efficiency.
Now established as an institutional initiative with its own identity and budget, the Forensic Evidence Forum aims to develop the next generation of scientific talent. Dubai Police currently collaborate with 25 universities in the UAE and abroad through the International Center for Security Studies, supervising bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral research.
“Many student projects showcased at the forum have already been implemented,” Maj Gen bin Ghleita said. “Every promising idea is supported, developed and, when viable, transformed into a real-world solution.”
The technology keeps evolving. We have conducted experiments in artificial intelligence and at crime scenes. We have explored innovative methods, including the use of drones and electric vehicles. Our work spans multiple fields, but the crime scene remains at the heart of what we do. Without advancing here, we risk falling behind, Maj Gen bin Ghleita said
