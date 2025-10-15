Dubai Police leads GCC in Forensic Firearms Symposium

This project links the GCC and INTERPOL to identify weapons and enhance regional security
Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted the Gulf Symposium on “Firearms in Forensic Evidence” under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, with the participation of INTERPOL, the GCC Police Authority, and Leeds Online.
The event was inaugurated by Major General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and attended by Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology; Expert Brigadier Rashid Lootah, Deputy Director for Technical Affairs; Dr Colonel Expert Rashid Al Ghafri, Deputy Director for Administrative Affairs; and Colonel Saad Muhammad Al Kharji, representative of the GCC Secretariat General, alongside several GCC delegates and senior officers.
Major General Ahmad bin Ghalita confirmed that the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology in Dubai Police plays a key role in uncovering crimes and supporting justice through accurate forensic evidence. He added that the symposium reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to stay ahead of global scientific advancements and apply them to modern policing.
He also highlighted a major achievement — Dubai Police became the first Arab police force to link firearm fingerprints with INTERPOL’s global database in 2023.
Building on this success, Dubai Police, in coordination with the GCC Police Authority, proposed creating a unified GCC database for firearm fingerprints. This pioneering project aims to connect GCC countries with INTERPOL, making it easier to match and identify weapons across borders and enhance regional security cooperation.
Colonel Saad Al Kharji, representative of the GCC Secretariat General, praised Dubai Police and the organising team for their dedicated efforts in bringing together experts and specialists to exchange knowledge and strengthen the region’s fight against crime.
He explained that the Assistant Secretariat for Security Affairs works to implement GCC security-related decisions and enhance coordination between Gulf police agencies, while also fostering strong partnerships with regional and international law enforcement bodies.
Colonel Al Kharji added that the GCC Police Authority plays a vital role in analysing crime trends, coordinating joint operations, and building global partnerships to ensure security and stability across the Gulf region.
The symposium also showcased the ongoing collaboration among GCC member states through committees such as the Firearms and Explosives Committee, which regularly meets to unify security procedures, address challenges, and develop practical initiatives that strengthen Gulf integration and safety.
The proposal for a unified GCC firearm database was presented in 2024 to the Committee of Directors-General of Investigation and Criminal Affairs, which welcomed the idea and recognised its importance in boosting regional cooperation on firearms and explosives.
Honouring ooperation
At the end of the event, Major General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, accompanied by Major General Ahmad bin Ghalita and Expert Engineer Major Muhammad Al Shamsi, Head of the Firearms and Toolmarks Examination Section and Leader of the “Firearms in Forensic Evidence” initiative, honoured the partner organisations and participants, commending their dedication and wishing them continued success.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox