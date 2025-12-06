GOLD/FOREX
UAE chosen as headquarters for new GCC-wide civil aviation body

UAE chosen to host new GCC Civil Aviation Authority, strengthening regional aviation ties.

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
New GCC aviation authority headquartered in UAE
Dubai Airport

Dubai: Gulf countries have agreed to set up a joint GCC Civil Aviation Authority and selected the UAE as its headquarters. The move is aimed at tightening coordination across one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation regions.

The decision, adopted by the GCC Supreme Council, is intended to “harmonise regulatory frameworks and strengthen the bloc’s competitiveness as Gulf carriers expand their global networks and governments pursue wider economic integration,” the UAE’s GCAA explained in a statement.

Reinforcing global aviation role

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and GCAA chairman Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the new body marked “a pivotal milestone” for joint Gulf cooperation. Hosting the headquarters, he said, would reinforce the UAE’s position in global aviation and support wider regional efforts to unify standards across trade, tourism and transport.

GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the authority would open “a new phase of Gulf coordination,” adding that the UAE’s selection reflected confidence in its regulatory capabilities.

Safety and efficiency

The GCAA said it would support the new entity as it works to align legislation, improve safety and security oversight, and help member states keep pace with rapid technological changes in the aviation sector.

The authority is expected to play a key role in boosting operational efficiency and strengthening the Gulf’s influence in international aviation forums.

