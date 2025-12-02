Pinoneering Minds at Work: How Emirati women are shaping the nation’s technological future

Her breakthrough moment came at 15, when she won the Genes in Space UAE competition. Watching her experiment lift off on a SpaceX rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center was simply life-changing. “I felt a deep sense of gratitude. Everything that I worked so hard for was on that rocket hurtling out of our atmosphere.” The experience taught her resilience and intention. “Being a scientist in this field is risky. The failures don’t decrease, your tolerance for them just increases.”