Sheikh Hamdan announces major growth plan for UAE space sector

UAE space sector set to double investments and boost economy by 60%
Dubai: The UAE’s Supreme Space Council has approved a new strategic direction for the nation’s space sector, setting targets to raise the added value of the space economy by 60 per cent.
The plan also aims to double investments in space infrastructure and revenues while strengthening the UAE’s position among the world’s top 10 space economies by 2031.
The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “I chaired a meeting of the Supreme Space Council, where we reviewed the findings of the National Space Survey that highlighted the achievements of the past five years.”
Sheikh Hamdan added: “We approved a new strategic direction for the sector with clear targets that include raising the added value of the space economy by 60 per cent, doubling investments in space infrastructure and revenues, and strengthening the UAE’s position among the world’s top 10 space economies by 2031.”
The council also discussed the National Space Industries Programme, designed to accelerate growth in the sector. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that, guided by the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s ambitions in space remain limitless: “Space is a new chapter in the UAE’s journey of leadership.”
