World Sports Summit to inspire generations, says Sheikh Hamdan

The summit aims to shape the future of sport and empower communities
Dubai is gearing up to host the World Sports Summit from December 29 to 30 at Madinat Jumeirah, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The summit, themed ‘Uniting the World Through Sport’, will feature more than 70 speakers, including global sports leaders, athletes, and legends across multiple disciplines.
Ahead of the event, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai’s commitment to the positive impact of sport on societies worldwide. “Dubai welcomes guests and participants of the World Sports Summit, including global sports leaders, federation presidents, investors, decision-makers, and athletes from across disciplines,” he said.
He added that the summit aims to unify global efforts, inspire future generations, and strengthen international cooperation in sport. “Through this first-of-its-kind event in the UAE, we seek to empower communities, attract talent, and shape the future of sport worldwide,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The summit aligns with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events and development.
The event will also host the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, the largest of its kind, recognising achievements by athletes, sports officials, and organisations from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond.
Participants and guests are already arriving, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and stars from multiple sports. Ahead of the summit, the Organising Committee has arranged entertainment, recreational sports, and family activities, including padel competitions, safari tours, and visits to Dubai’s top resorts.
A pre-summit programme on December 28 allows attendees to network and explore Dubai’s sports and tourism facilities before the formal sessions begin.
The summit’s first day will feature speeches and panel discussions, including a keynote by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will deliver a session titled ‘The Next 90 Minutes’.
Notable attendees include Novak Djokovic, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Nasser Al Khelaifi, Peter Crouch, Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, Ronaldo Nazario, and Paolo Maldini, among others.
The summit promises to be a landmark gathering, offering a global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in sport, celebrating achievements while shaping the future of athletic excellence worldwide.
