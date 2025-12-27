World Sports Summit to inspire generations, says Sheikh Hamdan

He added that the summit aims to unify global efforts, inspire future generations, and strengthen international cooperation in sport. “Through this first-of-its-kind event in the UAE, we seek to empower communities, attract talent, and shape the future of sport worldwide,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Ahead of the event, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai’s commitment to the positive impact of sport on societies worldwide. “Dubai welcomes guests and participants of the World Sports Summit, including global sports leaders, federation presidents, investors, decision-makers, and athletes from across disciplines,” he said.

Dubai is gearing up to host the World Sports Summit from December 29 to 30 at Madinat Jumeirah, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The event will also host the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, the largest of its kind, recognising achievements by athletes, sports officials, and organisations from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond.

Participants and guests are already arriving, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and stars from multiple sports. Ahead of the summit, the Organising Committee has arranged entertainment, recreational sports, and family activities, including padel competitions, safari tours, and visits to Dubai’s top resorts.

The summit promises to be a landmark gathering, offering a global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in sport, celebrating achievements while shaping the future of athletic excellence worldwide.

The summit’s first day will feature speeches and panel discussions, including a keynote by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will deliver a session titled ‘The Next 90 Minutes’.

