'Eltizam’ app empowers members of the public as well
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has issued Resolution No. (2) of 2026 granting law enforcement capacity to certain Government of Dubai officials.
The resolution boosts smart monitoring efforts, with Dubai Municipality rolling out enforcement through its ‘Eltizam’ app. Selected officials – and even members of the public – can now report negative practices affecting the city.
The goal? More transparency, stronger community involvement and a cleaner, more sustainable Dubai.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said:
“The approval of the list of officials granted law enforcement capacity represents a strategic step in developing Dubai’s smart oversight system, which is built on collaboration and shared responsibility among all residents of Dubai. Through this resolution, we deepen our partnership with the community and invest in the awareness demonstrated by its members by enabling them to participate in addressing negative practices through the ‘Eltizam’ application. "
The resolution sets out a clear framework governing the duties of officials granted law enforcement responsibilities. Their mandate includes:
Implementing provisions of legislation related to public cleanliness and adhering to the procedures stipulated in those laws while carrying out their duties.
They are tasked with ensuring that individuals subject to these laws comply with the obligations defined therein and do not violate their provisions
Identifying violations requiring further investigation, besides collecting the relevant information and evidence in accordance with approved procedures.
Receiving reports and complaints relating to acts committed in violation of legal provisions concerning public cleanliness
Preparing official reports documenting the facts and procedures undertaken.
The Resolution also grants authorised officials additional powers, including seeking the assistance of police personnel when necessary, engaging experts and interpreters when required, hearing and recording the statements of complainants and witnesses, conducting inspections, requesting clarifications, and entering authorised locations to gather information related to violations.