Police say data-led strategies, preventive action improved security indicators from 2024
Dubai: A noticeable decline in serious reports during the fourth quarter of 2025 has underscored the effectiveness of proactive field operations implemented across the emirate, according to Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs.
Speaking during a quarterly performance review, Major General Al Shamsi said coordinated field operations — carried out by the Government of Dubai in collaboration with strategic partners — have successfully addressed a number of negative phenomena by targeting their root causes through continuous monitoring, analysis and data-driven assessments.
He noted that specialised teams operate under a structured professional methodology that focuses on analysing crime patterns and emerging behaviours, enabling early intervention and reducing potential threats to public safety. This approach, he added, has directly contributed to improved security indicators compared with the same period in 2024.
The remarks were made during the fourth-quarter appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; his deputy Brigadier Abdullah Mohammad Abdullah; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; along with department heads and officers.
During the meeting, officials reviewed key performance indicators, progress on decisions from previous sessions, and a comprehensive analysis of reports received during the final quarter of 2025. Discussions also covered the overall security situation in Dubai, system development initiatives, and achievements, projects and challenges related to field operations.
Major General Al Shamsi said the positive results reflect the strength of Dubai’s approved security strategies, stressing the importance of producing high-quality analytical insights that support informed decision-making and provide accurate indicators on performance levels and the security landscape.
He also highlighted Dubai Police’s strong focus on digital transformation, noting the expanded use of advanced technologies and smart systems in criminal investigation work. These tools, he said, have enhanced operational efficiency, accelerated response times and strengthened integration between field units and analytical teams.
Commending the efforts of personnel at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Major General Al Shamsi praised their role in confronting organised criminal groups and preventing their activities from escalating into broader societal threats. He also pointed to the success of the pre-Ramadan operation targeting beggars, implemented as part of a preventive plan to address associated security and humanitarian risks.
Reaffirming the leadership’s confidence in national talent, Major General Al Shamsi said Dubai Police remains committed to empowering young officers through continuous training and leadership development. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, inter-departmental coordination and sustained performance improvement to maintain Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world and to enhance quality of life across the emirate.
