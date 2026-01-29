The remarks were made during the fourth-quarter appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; his deputy Brigadier Abdullah Mohammad Abdullah; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; along with department heads and officers.