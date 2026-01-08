World-class field confirmed as Dubai Invitational countdown enters final week

Away from the action on the course, the tournament will also have loads of entertainment
Dubai: With just one week to go until the Dubai Invitational, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy will be joined by a world-class field of Major Champions, Ryder Cup stars and DP World Tour winners at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18.
Former Masters champions Danny Willett and Patrick Reed will both make their tournament debuts when the opening event of the Race to Dubai’s International Swing tees off. Reed claimed his Major breakthrough at the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, while Willett secured his Green Jacket two years earlier in 2016.
Three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington adds further pedigree to the field. The Irishman won consecutive Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 before claiming the 2008 PGA Championship.
Dubai resident Paul Waring will make just his second start since July following his return from injury. The Englishman, who won the 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship, will be eager to impress on home soil as he continues his comeback.
2023 DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard is also confirmed, along with a plethora of DP World Tour winners, including Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin, David Puig, Dubai-based Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Wallace, Eugenio Chacarra, Niklas Norgaard and the UAE’s very own Adrian Otaegui.
They join previously announced stars including former Open Champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, as well as Ryan Fox and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.
Away from the action on the course, the tournament will feature food trucks delivering a wide range of cuisine from around the world, including DRVN Pizza and Mammacita in the Championship Village.
For those looking to take part in some sporting action, the Chipping Challenge located in the Championship Village allows participants to showcase their precision and technique in an interactive experience.
What’s more, families attending the Dubai Invitational are in for a treat with a dedicated Kids Zone featuring a soft play area and engaging games. Children can enjoy a playful atmosphere while parents soak in the excitement of the golf event, with the soft play area ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for the little ones.
The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers and 60 amateur golfers.
General admission tickets are free of charge. Fans looking to enhance their experience can upgrade to a Premium Experience, including the Championship Chalet with stunning views of the 18th fairway and green, featuring five-star catering with breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, free-flowing beverages, and a prime positioned balcony in an air-conditioned setting.
The Clubhouse Ticket+ provides exclusive clubhouse access with relaxed seating, TV screens showing live play, and access to paid food and beverage options. Alternatively, the Clubhouse Creek View Terrace offers access to the clubhouse with breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea inclusive of beverages.
