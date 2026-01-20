Fleetwood sets sights on stronger showing in Dubai Desert Classic

World No 3 focused on much improved return to the Emirates Golf Club course
Dubai: Tommy Fleetwood is eager to improve on his performances from previous seasons as he prepares for his latest appearance at the Desert Classic.
The Dubai resident will make his 15th consecutive appearance in the competition which takes place from January 22-25.
Fleetwood launched his 2026 season at last week’s Dubai Invitational, but a 25th-place finish made for an underwhelming title defense.
“Living where we do, I'm fortunate that I get the events at the end of the calendar year where I'm staying at home and then the events at the start of the year, as well,” said the Englishman.
“This tournament itself, I think it's one of the best tournaments of the year and I think it's one of the best golf courses, as well. I would love to have done better here over the years. I've just never quite figured it out and just haven't contended as much as I'd like.”
Still fresh off the back of an impressive 2025 season, which included wins in the Tour Championship, DP World India Championship and the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood enters this year’s Desert Classic in possibly his best form to date.
Despite this, he states that his early-season performances will not be met with too much personal scrutiny.
“I had an amazing second half of the year last year, and I felt like I did so many good things, and I contended a lot and I played at a really consistently high level, which I was really, really pleased with. I was happy for the break,” explained Fleetwood.
“When you're playing like that at the end of the year, part of you wants to keep on playing but equally, that break is so important.”
“I always say I try not to put too much emphasis on start of the year. It's always better to play well but good or bad, it doesn't mean that's how your year is going to go.”
