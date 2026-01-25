Dubai: The 2026 Dubai Desert Classic has shaped up as a challenging week for some of golf’s biggest names, with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood struggling to find form across the first three days of the tournament.

Both the Irishman and Englishman haven’t managed to cause any threat to the top of the leaderboard throughout the week.

McIlroy, who has lifted the trophy four times at Emirates Golf Club and arrived as one of the tournament favourites, endured a slow start to his week in Dubai.

He opened with a 73, finishing the day at one over par after a late double-bogey dropped him further back, leaving him eight shots adrift of early pacesetter Francesco Molinari.

Fleetwood, grouped with McIlroy for the opening round, faced similar challenges and also had to settle for a 73 on day one.

McIlroy showed signs of recovery on Friday, putting together a three under par that steadied his tournament and moved him closer to the leaders.

The round helped reduce the deficit slightly, but it did little to alter the wider picture, as he still trailed Patrick Reed, who took the lead, by a comfortable margin at the halfway stage.

Fleetwood has found the week particularly difficult, struggling to put together any momentum across the first three days. With one round of 72 and two rounds of 73 he has been unable to break par at any stage.

As a result, he sits well down the leaderboard among those who survived the cut, far removed from the title challenge many anticipated.

Despite making some progress with birdies in round two, McIlroy faltered in the third, posting a 71 that left him well outside contention and reliant on a strong final round to move up the leaderboard.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, has hovered around par throughout the tournament, but never posing a real threat to challenge for the title on Sunday.

