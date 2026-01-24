GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Desert Classic Day 3: Can Reed maintain lead and has McIlroy found form

What to look out for on day 3 of the Desert Classic

Robert Ilsley
Patrick Reed at Desert Classic
Twitter

Dubai: Patrick Reed topped the leaderboard at the Desert Classic after day two, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood improved on their opening day struggles.

The former Masters champion overtook first-round leader Francesco Molinari to finish the day at nine under par, one shot clear of second-placed Andy Sullivan.

Despite Reed leading Sullivan’s second place finish was perhaps the story of the day, carding a seven under par, which was the lowest score in day 2.  

The Englishman got off to a fast start with four straight birdies from the third hole and ended his day with a brilliant eagle on the 18th hole.

Fans will expect four-time winner, McIlroy to turn up the heat as we head into the final two days of the tournament.

The Irishman had a disappointing opening day but performed well on Friday to comfortably make the weekend cut.

Currently sitting two under par, the 36-year-old made several birdies, improving on his day 1 performance.

Fleetwood also made the cut for this weekend’s play but will need to improve his form if he hopes to win his first Desert Classic.

The Dubai resident finished one over par and while he wasn’t in the mix at the very top of the leaderboard, he did have some notable shots, including a brilliant bunker shot on the 2nd hole that nearly resulted in an eagle.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton will be another player that fans will want to keep an eye on this weekend.  

He’s shown he can handle the Emirates Golf Club course incredibly well, currently sitting five under par. The former champion had some big moments, including holing a fantastic chip for eagle at the 17th hole.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
