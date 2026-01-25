What to look out for on the final day of the Dubai Desert Classic
Dubai: Patrick Reed surged into a four-point lead after scoring an impressive 67 on Moving Day at the Desert Classic.
After opening with three birdies and two bogeys on his first seven holes on Saturday, Reed finished his front nine with a birdie to get his nose in front and he did not look back as he picked up three further shots and climbed to 14 under at Emirates Golf Club.
The former Master’s tournament winner will be looking to bring home his first Desert Classic title.
Right on Reed’s heels is David Puig, who sits in solo second at 10 under par. Puig posted a six under par in the third round, one of the best scores of the day, and climbed up the leaderboard to be Reed’s closest challenger.
Not far behind are Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan, both tied for third at nine under par. Hovland fired one of the lowest rounds on Saturday (65) to surge up the leaderboard, while Sullivan sits level with him after a 71 on Day 3.
Leader after the opening day Francesco Molinari is currently sitting at eight under par and tied for 5th on the leaderboard after three rounds. He shot a 71 on Day 3 to remain within striking distance of the leaders, and his strong performance earlier in the week shows he can score low when he gets in rhythm.
It’s looking like it might be too little, too late for two of golf’s biggest names at this year’s Desert Classic.
McIlroy’s hopes of a fifth Desert Classic title have all but faded, the Irishman simply never managed to mount a serious charge this week, posting a steady but unspectacular 71 in the third round that left him well outside the lead and 11 shots back of Reed going into Sunday.
Fleetwood’s week has also failed to ignite the kind of surge needed to get into contention. Through three rounds he’s two over par, having carded a 73 on Saturday. With that scoreline and Reed’s strong position at the top, Fleetwood would need a near-miraculous Sunday and a collapse by several players ahead of him just to climb into the top ranks.
