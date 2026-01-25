Patrick Reed wins Dubai Desert Classic 2026

American claims his first Rolex Series win
Dubai: Patrick Reed wins the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic.
The former Masters champion eased his way to victory by four strokes on Sunday.
The 35-year-old was put under pressure by LIV Golf rival David Puig at points, but remained in control to seal the win.
Entering Sunday with a four-shot lead after a strong third round, Reed played a level-par 72 in the final round to close the tournament at 14 under.
Puig rattled off three straight birdies starting at the eighth to close the gap to one, before Reed responded with his first birdie of the day at the tenth.
Reed then birdied the 13th as Puig slipped up on the same hole, restoring the World Number 44’s four-shot advantage with five holes remaining, and he comfortably saw it out from there.
“It hasn't fully sunk in,” said Reed. “It’s an amazing feeling. I always told myself that I wanted to get a win, not only at this event, but on the DP World Tour.”
“I have technically three wins, one being a major and two WGCs but I wanted to win one out right. I was so close to winning in 2023, and to have an opportunity today, I'll probably look back as one of those rounds.”
“I knew it was going to be tough. You have to earn it and play hard. It's satisfying, obviously, to get the win. I can't wait to take it into next week in Bahrain and go out and play, and hopefully go back-to-back.”
“Golf is a funny game,” he explained. “I got out there and decided to try and protect the lead rather than just play normal golf. Because of it, got a lot closer than I wanted it to be, especially that back nine.”
“David (Puig) made two great birdies on and 89 to get it to 2, and almost, with that happening, it kind of relaxed me a little bit. Now I'm like, you don't really have a lead to protect. Go out and play golf. I was able to attack the golf course from there, and birdied two of the par 5s there on the back nine early. And I was able to build a pretty good lead just kind of coast the way in.”
”It's always fun playing late on Sundays out here, especially at an event like this, to go out and have a chance to try and get a win, and to cap it off and get the win here, especially early in the year, anything like that it sets up the year to go out and have a really good year.”
Englishman Andy Sullivan received a big cheer from the crowd on the final hole as he surged into second place after a late birdie, while Puig and Julien Guerrier ended the week tied for third.
Rory McIlroy recorded his poorest finish at the tournament since 2008, ending the week tied for 33rd. He finished at two under par, 12 shots off the lead, level with defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.
Tommy Fleetwood finished a shot further back, with no member of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup side placing inside the top 14.
