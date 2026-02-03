Why Dubai Desert Classic champion’s shock LIV Golf exit has become a talking point

That included a five-year forfeiture of rights to participation in the PGA Tour’s player equity program, with Koepka also agreeing to make a $5 million charitable contribution to a recipient which will be determined jointly by Koepka and the PGA Tour.

Rahm was among the leading players and major winners, including Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, who committed to stay with LIV Golf in 2026 despite being eligible to return via for the PGA programme, albeit with “severe and justified consequences”.

Hatton agreed, saying: “He was out of contract and he had options and he decided that for him to move forward he wanted to go back and play on the PGA Tour.

Dubai: Former world No 1 and two-time major winner Jon Rahm is not one to hold grudges. Following the high-profile departures of former major winners Americans Brooks Koepka and newly-crowned Dubai Desert Classic champion Patrick Reed from the LIV Golf league back to the PGA Tour, the Spanish golfer said on Monday that golfers should be free to choose to play “where they want”.

