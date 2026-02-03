GOLD/FOREX
Why Dubai Desert Classic champion’s shock LIV Golf exit has become a talking point

Rahm, Hatton weigh in on Reed’s departure, say his presence would’ve made LIV stronger

Jaydip Sengupta
Dubai: Former world No 1 and two-time major winner Jon Rahm is not one to hold grudges. Following the high-profile departures of former major winners Americans Brooks Koepka and newly-crowned Dubai Desert Classic champion Patrick Reed from the LIV Golf league back to the PGA Tour, the Spanish golfer said on Monday that golfers should be free to choose to play “where they want”.

With the LIV Golf season beginning this week, Rahm and his LIV and Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton both sounded pragmatic about the reverse defections engineered by the PGA Tour’s “Returning Member Programme”, whose deadline expired on Monday.

“I think each one has got to do what’s best for them,” Rahm said when asked about Reed’s decision to leave LIV.

“We’re free to choose where we want to play golf. At least that’s how it should be.”

“He’s made his choice,” he added. “I have nothing really against him.”

Hatton agreed, saying: “He was out of contract and he had options and he decided that for him to move forward he wanted to go back and play on the PGA Tour.

“If he was playing in LIV still, he makes the league stronger.

“He’s chosen his path and like Jon said you can only wish him the best moving forward.”

Rahm was among the leading players and major winners, including Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, who committed to stay with LIV Golf in 2026 despite being eligible to return via for the PGA programme, albeit with “severe and justified consequences”.

That included a five-year forfeiture of rights to participation in the PGA Tour’s player equity program, with Koepka also agreeing to make a $5 million charitable contribution to a recipient which will be determined jointly by Koepka and the PGA Tour.

