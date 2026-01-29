Dubai Desert Classic champion Patrick Reed leaves LIV Golf to rejoin PGA Tour

"I'm a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine," Reed said on social media. "I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. I can't wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth."