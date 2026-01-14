Rahm, DeChambeau, Smith snub PGA Tour offer to leave LIV

Trio turns down one-time chance to follow in Koepka’s footsteps
Dubai: Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith all committed to stay with LIV Golf in 2026 on Tuesday, turning down the chance to follow Brooks Koepka back to the US PGA Tour.
Five-time major winner Koepka announced his return to the US circuit on Monday under the PGA Tour's new "Returning Member Programme" that created a pathway back for stars who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. The American became the first LIV Golf player to return to the PGA Tour under the one-time programme for elite players.
It's not a free pass back to the PGA Tour for Koepka, though. He has to make a $5 million charitable donation. He won't be able to receive PGA Tour equity grants for five years. He isn't eligible for FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026. And he can't receive sponsor exemptions into the $20 million signature events.
Currently ranked No 244 in the world golf rankings, Koepka plans to return in the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Amid all the roadblocks, he is, nevertheless, eligible to reach the lucrative FedEx Cup postseason. He also is eligible for the Presidents Cup and for the indoor TGL circuit in Florida.
The PGA Tour’s one-time return programme is open to those players who had won either a major or the Players Championship between 2022 and 2025, meaning American DeChambeau, Spain's Rahm and Australian Smith would have been eligible to make the move back from LIV.
But none of them were interested most likely because the return comes with "severe and justified consequences", something Koepka will have to deal with throughout this PGA Tour season and beyond.
"Look, I'm contracted through 2026, so I'm excited about this year," said two-time US Open champion and current world No 27 DeChambeau at a LIV Golf media day in Florida.
Asked if he shared the sentiment, former world No 1 and current world No 87 Rahm, who won the US Open in 2021 and the Masters two years later, replied: "I'm not planning on going anywhere.
"Very similar answer to what Bryson gave. I wish Brooks the best."
Smith, the 2022 Open winner and currently ranked outside the top-200 like Koepka, was similarly keen to stay with the breakaway tour.
"I'm going to stay," he told reporters.
"I have made my bed and I'm gonna sleep in it. I feel like I am in a really good place in my career and my life, my family life, and I don't need to change it."
