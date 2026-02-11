McIlroy welcomes Koepka and Reed back into the PGA fold

“I’m all for anything that makes the PGA Tour stronger and those two guys coming back make the PGA Tour stronger,” McIlroy said Tuesday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, his first competition on American soil since Europe won the Ryder Cup last September before hostile New York fans.

And in this regard, the five-time major winner believes the pendulum has swung more in the PGA Tour’s favour with the return of Koepka and Patrick Reed, with the latter being virtually assured a tour card for next year.

The Northern Irishman, who went from being one of the harshest critics of LIV Golf to wanting to see some form of reconciliation, said he mainly cares about the PGA Tour putting together its best product.

Dubai: One golfer American Brooks Koepka is unlikely to have a hard talk with following his much-celebrated but not universally popular return from LIV Golf league will be world No 2 Rory McIlroy .

“I think The Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world. I don’t think anyone disputes that or argues that,” McIlroy said. “But ... I’m a traditionalist, I’m a historian of the game. We have four major championships. If you want to see what five major championships look like, look at the women’s game. I don’t know how well that went for them.”

McIlroy has won it twice, most recently a playoff over US Open champion J.J. Spaun last year. The PGA Tour released a promotion last week that ended with, “March is going to be Major.” The Players Championship returned to its March date in 2019.

“I think everything that’s happened over the last few years, it forced the tour to think about things differently — create these signature events, but then rethink the entire schedule and what’s going to happen ‘27 and beyond,” McIlroy said. “I think the guys over there are maybe seeing that and it might entice them a little bit more.”

McIlroy has spoken about LIV players getting to the end of their original contracts, which included big signing bonuses, and the uncertainty whether they get a similar payoff or at least one that satisfies them. Reed could not come to an agreement with LIV when he decided to leave.

Asked whether finally winning the Masters or getting a road Ryder Cup victory was more difficult, McIlroy replied, “The Masters was more me against myself and the Ryder Cup was me against 50,000 New Yorkers. It’s a little different.”

McIlroy won at Pebble Beach for the first time last year, the start of a season that saw him win another Players and most notably the Masters, the major that gave him the career Grand Slam. He also helped Europe to another Ryder Cup victory before vitriolic fans at Bethpage.

“It’s an amazing tournament in its own right and I don’t think it being classified a major or not a major makes it any more or any less,” he said. “I’m still very proud to have won that tournament twice as I’m sure all the other champions are. It stands on its own without the label.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.