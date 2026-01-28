Five-time major winner admits nerves over fan reaction as he returns at Torrey Pines
Five-time major winner and former world No 1 Brooks Koepka admitted to being nervous ahead of his return to the PGA Tour from the LIV Tour at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday.
Koepka also revealed that his first call after his return was to 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, who is also a key member on the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Koepka split with the Saudi-backed series in December and joined a Returning Member Programme announced earlier this month.
"It feels a little bit different. I'm definitely a little bit more nervous this week," Koepka said on Tuesday. "But it feels good. I'm super grateful to be back.
"It will give me a good idea where my game is at."
Another unknown for the American is how spectators will react after he departed for a rich offer from LIV, where he won five events in four seasons plus the 2023 PGA Championship.
"Maybe that's what I'm a little nervous about as well, just to see how the fans respond to it," Koepka said. "I hope they're excited. I hope they're happy I'm out here.
"I have no regrets, but at the same time, I'm excited for this new chapter."
Koepka says he also looks forward to hard talks with players who will not welcome his PGA return.
"I'm looking forward to all those conversations. Some of them might be tougher than others," he said. "But at the same time it's the opportunity I was given."
The 35-year-old revealed to The Golf Channel the reason why he called Woods first on his return. "I've always had a good relationship with Tiger,” Koepka said.
“He was somebody I've relied on in the past for answers and how to deal with things and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me.
"He was pretty receptive. He was open to listening to what I had to say and the position I was in. I'm super grateful for that conversation."
Koepka's wife, Jena, suffered a miscarriage last October, posting on Instagram the couple was "devastated". Koepka cited a desire for more time with his wife and two-year-old son Crew in making the return, which offers more US events and less global travel.
"A lot has gone on over the past five, six months with my family. That played a big role into coming back," Koepka said.
"It was what was best for me and best for my family."
For the American golfer, it's also a chance to face top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and world number two Rory McIlroy beyond major showdowns.
"I'm excited to battle with them. I think that will be really fun," Koepka said. "I want to play with those guys, see where I'm at and how I can get better."
