Reed takes lead in Day 2 of Dubai Desert Classic

American Patrick Reed impresses as he top’s leaderboard at Desert Classic

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley
2 MIN READ
US golfer Patrick Reed
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

Dubai: Former Masters Tournament winner Patrick Reed ends day 2 of the Desert Classic top of the leaderboard. 

Reed started the second round four shots behind overnight leader Francesco Molinari, but quickly drew level with the Italian thanks to two birdies and an eagle on the front nine.

He then added birdies at the first and third to move to nine under par, before cruising home with a string of pars to sign for a flawless 66.

“My game felt good, I went out there and gave myself a lot of good looks, good opportunities and only missing one green today, that definitely helps," Reed said.

“You're able to do that around this type of golf course, you're able to shoot a number and I was lucky enough to see a couple putts go in early and it just went from there.”

McIlory working his way up leaderboard 

After a tricky opening round where he shot a 1 over par in testing conditions, Rory McIlroy bounced back beautifully in his second round ending 3 under par. 

That solid second round moved him up the leaderboard and ensured he’ll be in the mix this weekend, sitting at 2 under par heading into Saturday and Sunday play.

Fleetwood’s makes weekend cut

Tommy Fleetwood put together a steady and competitive round to keep himself comfortably inside the cut and headed into the weekend with confidence. 

After a tough opening day, Fleetwood responded well on Friday, posting a 72 in the second round which helped him stay right on the heels of the projected cut line and move into a strong position for the weekend. 

Hatton in contention 

Tyrrell Hatton had a strong second day as he looks to defend his title, backing up his solid opening round to comfortably make the weekend in Dubai. 

After starting with a 2 under par on Thursday, the defending champion followed up with another 2 under in day 2, leaving him at 4 under overall through 36 holes.

