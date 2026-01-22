Brits out in force for Dubai Desert Classic

British fans arrived in numbers at Emirates Golf Club for Desert Classic
Dubai: The Desert Classic’s long-standing popularity in the UK has again welcomed huge British crowds to Dubai.
The tournament’s 37th edition kicked-off today with the event offering golf fans the opportunity to escape the UK winter whilst watching the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood
Father and son, Anthony and Peter Smith from Essex are two of these fans, the pair are enjoying the competition for the second time having previously attended in 2022.
“We love coming here,” said Anthony. “Our daughter lives out here so it’s nice to come and visit her and watch the golf at the same time.”
“We’ve been following the marquee group today, the likes of Fleetwood and McIlroy especially, we love watching these guys.”
“It’s a great course to walk around, it’s quiet flat compared to other courses so it doesn’t tire you out too much.”
Golf fanatic, Karen Wales from Newcastle is another spectator, she regularly fly’s out to Dubai for the Desert Classic alongside her husband.
“We’ve flown around the world to watch the golf,” she said. “I have to say we absolutely love coming here though, we try to come every couple of years.”
“The environment here is just amazing, aside from the golf there’s so much to do. The entertainment is brilliant, it’s a lovely place for people to bring their families.”
“Over the years, I’ve seen the crowds grow bigger and bigger, which is amazing for the sport of golf and also a testament to the great work put into making this tournament special.”
Mark Scammen also made the trip from the north of England, the 46-year-old was visiting the Emirates Golf Club for the first time.
The Brit wasn’t amongst the big crowds and instead was taking time to watch Scottish duo Connor Syme and Calum Hill, who he had previously caddied for.
“I used to caddie for a few players that are competing here a few years ago in the Channels Tour,” said the Brit. “Connor Syme and Calum Hill, so it’s nice to watch them out in Dubai, I’ve always took interest in their careers since my time with them.
“I’ve been to Abu Dhabi before but it’s my first time in Dubai and at this course, it’s a spectacular venue, one which I felt that I had to tick off my bucket list.”
McIlroy is chasing his fifth Desert Classic title and enjoyed the full backing of British fans, who turned out in numbers to support the 34-year-old as he marked the 20th anniversary of his debut in the competition in 2006.
James Brigham from Ireland says he’s a McIlory “super fan” and was absolutely delighted to be watching the world no 2 on the Majlis Course.
“I’ve watched Rory all over the world, but being in Dubai makes it extra special,” he said. “I’m a bit of a super fan if I’m honest, aside from his golfing abilities I think he’s a great character and someone people can look up to.”
