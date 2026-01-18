Christian Hansen wins fourth edition of Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Danish teenager claims dramatic play-off victory at Emirates Golf Club
Dubai: Christian Hansen of Denmark produced one of the great comebacks to win the Junior Dubai Desert Classic, holing an eagle putt on the 54th hole to force a play-off before repeating the feat on the return trip down the 18th to defeat Sweden’s Victor Larsson and claim the title with a three-round total of three-under par (213).
The 54-hole tournament, hosted by the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation, saw 64 boys and girls from across the world compete at Emirates Golf Club. Now in its second year with World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) status, the event continues to provide young golfers with a meaningful step on the performance pathway.
The opening round took place under the lights of the Faldo Course on Friday, before an afternoon shotgun on Saturday reduced the field to the top 30 players and ties. The finalists then went head-to-head on Sunday morning over the immaculately manicured Majlis Course — the same championship layout where the world’s best, including record four-time winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, will compete at the 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic later this week.
Hansen carded rounds of 70, 69 and 74 across the three days. Under the Friday night lights, he got off to a hot start on the front nine before cooling on the back to post a solid two-under 70. His second round yielded a 69 that kept him in contention heading into the final day.
The conclusion on the Majlis proved unforgettable. Three shots behind Larsson with two holes to play, Hansen made birdie on the 17th to cut the deficit. Then came a remarkable sequence on 18 — Larsson found the water while Hansen split the fairway with a booming drive, holed his eagle putt, and watched as Larsson’s bogey forced an unexpected play-off. Hansen then produced another moment of magic by sinking a ten-foot putt on the Majlis’ iconic closing hole for another eagle to win the play-off.
Hansen said: “It was very unexpected because I was down three with two holes to play. I made a birdie on 17, then Victor hit it in the water on 18 and I had a great drive and holed an eagle putt while he made bogey — so it was an unexpected play-off. I just tried to remember that when the pressure is high, your level of game can fall, so I tried to remain at the same level. The course is amazing — so pure, beautiful views of the city. Tiger Woods has won here twice! I just enjoyed it so much out there.”
Sri Lanka’s Kaya Daluwatte put in a solid performance to emerge as leading female. The 17-year-old from Royal Colombo Golf Club produced rounds of 69-71-76 for an even-par total.
Earlier in the final round, Adrian Larsson of The Els Club Dubai provided another highlight with a stunning hole in one on the seventh hole.
Larsson, also representing The Els Club Dubai, took the runner-up spot after missing out in the play-off, with a matching total of three-under par (213), while clubmate Louis Klein — last year’s champion — secured third place at two-under par (214).
The fourth edition continued to broaden its global reach, with juniors competing from India, Thailand, Europe, Sri Lanka, Canada and across the GCC.
The prize presentation was attended by Walid Al Attar, General Secretary of the Emirates Golf Federation, and Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
In addition to banking WAGR points and lifting the trophy — a smaller version of the iconic Dallah Trophy presented to the winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic — Hansen won a HDDC Driving Range Clinic with Viktor Hovland, a Callaway Custom Driver Fitting, a place in the Faldo Series Grand Final and a Clutch Tour invite, thanks to the Emirates Golf Federation.
Simon Corkill said: “Congratulations to Christian Hansen on a fantastic victory — it’s been inspiring to watch these talented young golfers compete on a world-class stage. Now in its fourth year, the Junior Dubai Desert Classic continues to grow as the region’s benchmark for elite youth competition, and with WAGR status for the second consecutive year, we’re providing a genuine pathway for the next generation. We look forward to welcoming many of these players back in the years ahead and following their journeys in the game.”
Focus now turns to the 37th staging of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 January. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton will be joined by record four-time winner Rory McIlroy, FedEx Cup Champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2022 champion Hovland, former World Number One Dustin Johnson, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, and a host of world-class players at the ‘Major of the Middle East’.
Established in 1989, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest golf competition in the Middle East and forms part of the prestigious DP World Tour Rolex Series.
