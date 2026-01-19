Stage set for thrilling week of golf at Emirates Golf Club

World-class field ready to battle it out at the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Dubai: The stage is set for the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the world’s best golfers begin arriving at Emirates Golf Club ahead of the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai season, which runs from January 22 to 25.
With preparations in the final stages and players already familiarising themselves with the iconic Majlis Course, anticipation is building for what promises to be a spectacular week of world-class golf and entertainment at the ‘Major of the Middle East’.
Record four-time champion Rory McIlroy returns to the tournament where he made his debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old in 2006, marking the 20th anniversary of his first appearance. The reigning Masters champion and five-time Major winner will be chasing a historic fifth Dallah Trophy alongside a stellar field that includes defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, former World No 1 Dustin Johnson, FedEx Cup Champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, 2022 HDDC champion Viktor Hovland, Rolex Series winner Nicolai Hojgaard, and PGA Tour victor Ryan Fox and rising star Tom McKibbin.
Former World No 1 and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also returns to Dubai, bringing experience and pedigree to the line-up, while UAE national golfer Ahmad Skaik joins the field as a professional for the first time, highlighting the tournament’s continued commitment to supporting regional talent.
Behind the scenes, meticulous efforts have been made to prepare the Majlis Course to championship standard. Matthew Perry, Course Superintendent at Emirates Golf Club, oversees a team of more than 100 who work while most of the UAE is sleeping to ensure the golf course lives up to its reputation as one of the very best in world golf.
“Preparations have gone really, really well for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic,” said Perry. “We came out of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a good place back in October, which really set us up nicely to push through and get things ready. All areas are in good condition — the greens are in great shape and we’re now reducing heights and increasing cuts and rolls to get the speed required by the Tour.
“The team has worked tremendously hard over the last couple of weeks building up to this tournament, and we expect really good feedback from the players. We always set very high standards given it being a Rolex Series event and such a prestigious tournament. One thing we really focused on last year was tidying all the desert areas, which are now presenting very well. Overall, I’m really happy with the course condition going into event week — it gets the juices flowing for what will be a busy week for us, but also a rewarding one.”
During tournament week, the agronomy team grows to include 105 staff members, including seconded personnel from Yas Links, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates, all working together to ensure every blade of grass meets the exacting standards expected at a Rolex Series event.
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “The synergy between our tournament operations team and the Dubai Golf agronomy team is vital to delivering a world-class event. The work that Matt and his team do is remarkable — bringing the course to peak condition at exactly the right time is an exact science, and they deliver year after year to championship standards. With our strongest field in recent memory and preparations running smoothly, we’re ready to welcome players and fans for what promises to be a thrilling 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.”
There is no free or paid public parking at Emirates Golf Club, visitors are advised to use public transport. To find the fastest route, visitors can plan their visit on the Journey Planner on the Dubai Desert Classic App and access the RTA app for public parking options in the surrounding areas.
The easiest way to reach the tournament is by Dubai Metro, as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station sits directly outside the main entrance to Emirates Golf Club on the Red Line, offering seamless access to the venue. The station is well connected from key locations across the city, including Mall of the Emirates, Business Bay, Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre and Airport Terminal 3.
Visitors driving in can also park for free at Centrepoint, Etisalat or Jebel Ali Metro stations, then hop on the Red Line to Al Fardan Exchange, arriving right at the front gate.
Taxi drop-off and pick-up points will be available for spectators at the venue throughout the tournament, making this a convenient option for families and groups.
Bus route 83 stops at Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, directly outside the Emirates Golf Club entrance, and connects to multiple locations across Dubai.
There is limited paid parking space on Saturday and Sunday available on a first come first serve basis in two carparks adjacent to the venue entrance that can be accessed by foot across the footbridge: Reem Al Sahra Car Park Rental and American University Dubai.
General admission is free on January 22-23, while weekend access on January 24-25 is Dh100 with advance purchase or Dh125 at the door. Children under 17 enter free across all four days when registered and accompanied by an adult.
