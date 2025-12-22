More stars join the stellar Dubai Desert Classic line-up

Fox, Harrington, Hojgaard, McKibbin and Niemann all confirmed for event at EGC
Dubai: Five more high-profile players have been confirmed for the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the countdown for the prestigious event begins.
Rolex Series winner and two-time PGA Tour champion Ryan Fox, multiple Major champion Padraig Harrington, 2023 Ryder Cup standout Nicolai Hojgaard, and DP World Tour winners Tom McKibbin and Joaquín Niemann have all been added to an already impressive field. The tournament, set to take place at Emirates Golf Club from January 22—25, will mark the opening Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.
They will line up alongside defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, reigning Masters champion and four-time Hero Dubai Desert Classic winner Rory McIlroy, reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2022 winner Viktor Hovland, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and former World No 1 Dustin Johnson.
Fox arrives in Dubai following a standout 2025 season on the PGA Tour, where the New Zealander secured victories at both the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open in quick succession. Now 38, Fox claimed his fourth DP World Tour title at the BMW PGA Championship in 2023 and will be making his 10th appearance on the Majlis Course.
“I enjoy playing in Dubai, and particularly at an event like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with such an incredible history,” said Fox. “ I’m looking forward to teeing it up at Emirates Golf Club again and hopefully getting the 2026 season off to a strong start.”
Harrington, one of the game’s most recognisable figures, continues to perform at the highest level. The Irishman won consecutive Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 before adding the PGA Championship later in 2008, becoming the first European since 1930 to win back-to-back Major titles. Now 54, the World Golf Hall of Fame member and 2021 Ryder Cup captain claimed two senior Major titles in 2025.
“Playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic helps get my season off to a good start and it is always a really enjoyable week. Playing golf in Dubai has been a key part of my career spanning three decades, and I’m looking forward to going back once again in 2026,” said Harrington.
Hojgaard also brings strong Dubai credentials. The Dane was part of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team in 2023 and later that year produced a remarkable back-nine run to win the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The 24-year-old and his twin brother Rasmus made history in 2025 as the first twins to compete together at The Masters.
“Dubai holds great memories for me after winning the DP World Tour Championship,” said Hojgaard, who also enjoyed success in the UAE when he secured the second of his four DP World Tour titles at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship. “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest events on tour and it’s always a fantastic way to start the season. I’m excited to compete against such a strong field.”
McKibbin, 23, enjoyed a breakthrough rookie season on the DP World Tour in 2023 with victory at the Porsche European Open. The Northern Irishman, who comes from the same hometown as McIlroy, also impressed at last year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, finishing tied sixth.
“The 2025 tournament was an excellent week for me. The Majlis Course is a superb test of golf, and as a Dubai resident, it’s always special to compete in my adopted home. I’m already looking forward to competing again at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January,” McKibbin said.
Niemann will be making his second appearance at the tournament after an eye-catching debut in 2024, where he finished tied fourth. The Chilean is eager to return to a venue that clearly suits his game.
“I really enjoyed my first experience at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and I’m looking forward to coming back,” said Niemann. “The Majlis Course suits my game and with such a strong field, it’s the perfect way to start the year. I have great memories of Dubai and I’m excited to compete again.”
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, highlighted the strength of the field as anticipation builds.
“With one month to go, the excitement is building for what promises to be an exceptional 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Ryan, Pádraig, Joaquín, Nicolai and Tom represent the very best of the modern game — from established champions to rising stars who are redefining what’s possible on Tour. Combined with the world-class names already confirmed for January, we’re set to deliver a week of outstanding golf and entertainment for our fans.”
Away from the fairways, the tournament continues to establish itself as a key fixture on Dubai’s January social calendar, combining elite golf with live entertainment, family-friendly attractions and outstanding dining options.
