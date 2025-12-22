More stars join the stellar Dubai Desert Classic line-up

“I enjoy playing in Dubai, and particularly at an event like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with such an incredible history,” said Fox. “ I’m looking forward to teeing it up at Emirates Golf Club again and hopefully getting the 2026 season off to a strong start.”

Fox arrives in Dubai following a standout 2025 season on the PGA Tour, where the New Zealander secured victories at both the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open in quick succession. Now 38, Fox claimed his fourth DP World Tour title at the BMW PGA Championship in 2023 and will be making his 10th appearance on the Majlis Course.

“I really enjoyed my first experience at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and I’m looking forward to coming back,” said Niemann. “The Majlis Course suits my game and with such a strong field, it’s the perfect way to start the year. I have great memories of Dubai and I’m excited to compete again.”

“The 2025 tournament was an excellent week for me. The Majlis Course is a superb test of golf, and as a Dubai resident, it’s always special to compete in my adopted home. I’m already looking forward to competing again at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January,” McKibbin said.

“Dubai holds great memories for me after winning the DP World Tour Championship,” said Hojgaard, who also enjoyed success in the UAE when he secured the second of his four DP World Tour titles at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship. “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest events on tour and it’s always a fantastic way to start the season. I’m excited to compete against such a strong field.”

Hojgaard also brings strong Dubai credentials. The Dane was part of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team in 2023 and later that year produced a remarkable back-nine run to win the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The 24-year-old and his twin brother Rasmus made history in 2025 as the first twins to compete together at The Masters.

“Playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic helps get my season off to a good start and it is always a really enjoyable week. Playing golf in Dubai has been a key part of my career spanning three decades, and I’m looking forward to going back once again in 2026,” said Harrington.

Harrington, one of the game’s most recognisable figures, continues to perform at the highest level. The Irishman won consecutive Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 before adding the PGA Championship later in 2008, becoming the first European since 1930 to win back-to-back Major titles. Now 54, the World Golf Hall of Fame member and 2021 Ryder Cup captain claimed two senior Major titles in 2025.

“With one month to go, the excitement is building for what promises to be an exceptional 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Ryan, Pádraig, Joaquín, Nicolai and Tom represent the very best of the modern game — from established champions to rising stars who are redefining what’s possible on Tour. Combined with the world-class names already confirmed for January, we’re set to deliver a week of outstanding golf and entertainment for our fans.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.