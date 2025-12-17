Fox and Neergaard-Petersen confirmed for second edition of Dubai Invitational

The pair join defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy
Dubai: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Ryan Fox are the latest stars to be confirmed for the 2026 Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18.
The pair join defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, who have already been confirmed for the second edition of the event.
Neergaard-Petersen has experienced a meteoric rise over the past two seasons. The Dane secured three victories on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, earning immediate graduation to the DP World Tour while also claiming the Road to Mallorca Rankings title - becoming the fourth Danish player to achieve the feat.
His rapid ascent continued throughout 2025 as he established himself on the DP World Tour, ultimately earning dual membership with the PGA TOUR. The 27-year-old capped a memorable year by capturing his first DP World Tour title at last week's Crown Australian Open, holding off former Champion Golfer of the Year Cam Smith in a thrilling final round battle.
"I'm really looking forward to making my debut at the Dubai Invitational," said Neergaard-Petersen. “Starting 2026 in the UAE with momentum from my Australian Open win is exactly where I want to be."
Fox, meanwhile, also took his game to new heights in 2025 with a breakthrough year in America. The 38-year-old secured his first two PGA TOUR titles - the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open - both in dramatic play-off victories within the space of four starts.
The New Zealander's most recent DP World Tour victory came at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, and he will be aiming to add a fifth title to his tally when he competes at Dubai Creek Resort.
"Dubai has always been a special place for me to play golf, and after the year I've had, I'm excited to bring that form to Dubai Creek Resort," said Fox. "I enjoyed the inaugural edition in 2024, and the venue is fantastic. With Tommy defending and Rory returning, it's going to be a world-class field and a great way to start 2026."
Tournament host, Abdulla Al Naboodah, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ryan Fox and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen to the 2026 Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort. Both players have demonstrated outstanding skill and consistency on the international stage and their inclusion enhances an already distinguished field and exemplifies the calibre of competition that defines this tournament.”
The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai's International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers and 60 amateur golfers.
