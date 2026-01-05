Open champions join Dubai Invitational field

Lowry, Molinari join Fleetwood, McIlroy and Fox and Neergaard-Peterson for Jan 15-18 event
Dubai: Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari will bring Major Championship pedigree to the 2026 Dubai Invitational, with both former Open Champions confirmed for the opening event of the Race to Dubai’s international Swing at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18.
The pair join defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and DP World Tour winners Ryan Fox and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, who have already been confirmed for the second edition of the event.
Irishman Lowry delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent Ryder Cup history when his putt on the final green at Bethpage Black secured the crucial half-point that retained the trophy for Europe in September.
The 38-year-old comes into the event seeking a seventh DP World Tour victory and build on his impressive UAE record, which includes victory at the 2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship just months before his Open Championship triumph on home soil at Royal Portrush.
“I’m excited to make my debut at the Dubai Invitational,” said Lowry. “The UAE has always been a special place for me, and after the year we’ve had with the Ryder Cup, I’m looking forward to getting 2026 started in Dubai.”
Molinari will return to Dubai Creek Resort having enjoyed a strong showing at the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2024, where he finished in fifth. The Italian’s career achievements include nine victories across the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, headlined by his triumph at The Open Championship in 2018.
His Ryder Cup pedigree is equally impressive, having contributed to three European teams and delivering a perfect record of five wins from five matches during Europe’s memorable 2018 victory in Paris. He has since served as Vice Captain for the past two Ryder Cups, while also taking on the captaincy of Continental Europe at the Team Cup, a position he has held for the past two editions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
“I really enjoyed the inaugural Dubai Invitational and I’m delighted to be returning,” said Molinari. “Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic venue, and the Pro-Am format makes it such an enjoyable event.”
The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers and 60 amateur golfers.
General admission tickets are free of charge. Fans looking to enhance their experience can upgrade to a Premium Experience, including the Championship Chalet with stunning views of the 18th fairway and green, featuring five-star catering with breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, free-flowing beverages, and a prime positioned balcony in an air-conditioned setting.
The Clubhouse Ticket+ provides exclusive clubhouse access with relaxed seating, TV screens showing live play, and access to paid food and beverage options. Alternatively, the Clubhouse Creek View Terrace offers access to the clubhouse with breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea inclusive of beverages.
