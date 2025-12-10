Ryder Cup stars confirmed for 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

“I’m really looking forward to playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time,” said Johnson, who has won three times on the LIV Golf Tour, topping the individual standings in 2022, and is captain of the 4 Aces team who he led to series victories in 2022 and 2023. “I’ve heard great things about the event and Emirates Golf Club. When you look at past champions like Seve, Tiger and Rory, you know it’s a really prestigious tournament with incredible history. I’m excited to compete for the Dallah Trophy and be part of what is always a world-class field.”