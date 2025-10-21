GOLD/FOREX
Golf in UAE

Rory McIlroy to return for second edition of Dubai Invitational

The World No 2 currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South.
Dubai: Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to Dubai Creek Resort for the 2026 Dubai Invitational, taking place from January 15-18.

The five-time Major Champion will tee it up in the second edition of the event following a history-making 2025 season, which saw him play a starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black - their first win on American soil in 13 years.

McIlroy’s performance capped a remarkable year for the Northern Irishman, who became the first European to complete the career Grand Slam when he added the 2025 Masters title to his previous Major triumphs at the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and The Open in 2014.

He finished runner-up at the inaugural Dubai Invitational two years ago, finishing one shot behind eventual champion and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who has already been confirmed for the 2026 edition.

'Enjoy playing in UAE'

The World No 2 currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai and is looking forward to starting 2026 with back-to-back weeks in the UAE for the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the campaign and an event he has won on four occasions.

“I’m excited to be starting my year in Dubai,” said McIlroy. “The UAE is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of great weeks, and I’m sure this will be no different.

“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla and his team put on an incredible event. I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me - and to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it under way.”

Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah said: “It is an honour to welcome career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy back to the Dubai Creek Resort for the 2026 Dubai Invitational. His participation is a significant addition to our world-class field, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional week of competition and hospitality for players, partners, and spectators.”

The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
