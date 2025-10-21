Rory McIlroy to return for second edition of Dubai Invitational

Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah said: “It is an honour to welcome career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy back to the Dubai Creek Resort for the 2026 Dubai Invitational. His participation is a significant addition to our world-class field, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional week of competition and hospitality for players, partners, and spectators.”

“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla and his team put on an incredible event. I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me - and to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it under way.”

The World No 2 currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai and is looking forward to starting 2026 with back-to-back weeks in the UAE for the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the campaign and an event he has won on four occasions.

