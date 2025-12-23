Sharjah Police launch new number plates for classic cars and bikes

Classic vehicle plates reflect Sharjah's heritage and modernity
Dubai: Sharjah Police have launched a new category of number plates for classic vehicles and motorcycles, including the first category, as part of efforts to enhance the emirate’s visual identity and keep pace with ongoing updates to vehicle plate designs.
The move reflects Sharjah’s cultural and heritage character, while aligning with modern design standards adopted across the emirate.
According to Sharjah Police, the new plates follow the approved design in line with the emirate’s official identity. They include first-category and private plates for classic vehicles, as well as first-category plates for motorcycles, combining contemporary specifications with the traditional appeal associated with classic vehicles.
The new category has been introduced as part of Sharjah Police’s drive to offer specialised and high-quality services to owners of classic vehicles and motorcycles. The plates will be offered for sale in cooperation with Emirates Auction, providing customers with a range of options that emphasise quality and variety and enhance the overall service experience.
Sharjah Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuously upgrading traffic services in line with best practices, with the aim of boosting customer satisfaction and reinforcing Sharjah’s civilised and distinctive image.
