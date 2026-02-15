Sharjah cars to get new license plate designs

New license plates for Sharjah cars starting February 16
If you’ve got an old Sharjah license plate, you’ll soon be shedding it in favour of a new one.
Sharjah Police, represented by the Vehicle Licensing Department, will be replacing the old plates with a new design starting tomorrow, Feb 16.
The department clarified that the replacement process will be carried out at the following locations:
Tasjeel Village – Sharjah;
Sharjah Classic Cars Club – Sharjah; and
Tasjeel Village – Khorfakkan.
The General Command urged car owners to visit one of these locations to replace their current plates.
Sharjah Police affirmed its continued commitment to developing its services and strengthening initiatives that would make better the quality of services provided.