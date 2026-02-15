GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah cars to get new license plate designs

New license plates for Sharjah cars starting February 16

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Sharjah cars to get new license plate designs
Supplied

If you’ve got an old Sharjah license plate, you’ll soon be shedding it in favour of a new one.

Sharjah Police, represented by the Vehicle Licensing Department, will be replacing the old plates with a new design starting tomorrow, Feb 16.

 The department clarified that the replacement process will be carried out at the following locations:

  • Tasjeel Village – Sharjah;

  • Sharjah Classic Cars Club – Sharjah; and

  • Tasjeel Village – Khorfakkan.

The General Command urged car owners to visit one of these locations to replace their current plates.  

Sharjah Police affirmed its continued commitment to developing its services and strengthening initiatives that would make better the quality of services provided.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
